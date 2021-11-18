A quick thinking locomotive engineer extinguished a small fire that ignited on a commuter rail line outside of Waltham station Thursday afternoon, an official said.
The fire broke out on the Fitchburg train, which was coming inbound from Wachusett, at 4:47 p.m., Sheri Warrington, a spokeswoman for Keolis said.
Waltham fire responded to the scene, but the fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived, she said.
There were about 80 passengers on the train at the time and they all stayed on board, Warrington said. The train was cleared to continue into Waltham station, and subsequently to North Station, at 5:47 p.m.
The fire was caused by leaves. Warrington said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.