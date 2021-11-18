A quick thinking locomotive engineer extinguished a small fire that ignited on a commuter rail line outside of Waltham station Thursday afternoon, an official said.

The fire broke out on the Fitchburg train, which was coming inbound from Wachusett, at 4:47 p.m., Sheri Warrington, a spokeswoman for Keolis said.

Waltham fire responded to the scene, but the fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived, she said.