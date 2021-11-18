Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 256.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 753,059 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 419

Test-positive rate: 3.4 percent

Currently hospitalized: 107

Total deaths: 2,902

There are eight municipal chief executives in Rhode Island who are paid more than Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, who runs the state’s largest city, according to a new survey compiled by the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns.

Elorza, a term-limited Democrat, earns $142,951 a year leading the capital city, which places his salary behind the town or city managers in Barrington, Coventry, East Greenwich, Middletown, Newport, South Kingstown, West Warwick, and Westerly.

Providence has a larger population than all of those communities, combined.

The highest-paid municipal chief executive in Rhode Island is Newport City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, who makes $185,133, according to the survey.

Interestingly, most of the elected mayors in Rhode Island earn less than city and town managers, who are often appointed by a community’s legislative body.

The mayors of Cranston and Warwick earn just $100,000 a year, despite running the second and third-largest cities, respectively. Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera is the lowest-paid chief executive in the state, at $78,368, and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt is paid $87,000 a year.

The League’s salary survey goes beyond the chief executives. You can check out how the annual incomes for many of the highest-ranking employees - think chiefs of staff or police chiefs - by clicking here.

⚓ On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Lorén Spears said that as we dig into turkey and stuffing, we can also dig into the history that explains why, for Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a day of mourning. Read more.

⚓ For some visitors, the dark chapter of US history illustrated in “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” currently on exhibit at the University of Rhode Island, sparks a profoundly emotional experience. Read more.

⚓ All health care workers at state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital will have to be re-educated on patient pat down and room searches after a patient was found face down with a hospital gown ties around their neck and admitted to swallowing a razor. Read more.

⚓ A lawyer for former North Kingstown High School athletes has filed a court action over former high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas’ removal of records from the school. Read more.

⚓ Health care workers continue to quit the industry due to burnout and low wages, leaving nursing homes in the state understaffed by as much as 20 percent. Read more.

⚓ State Senate candidate Lenny Cioe writes that it’s time to address Rhode Island affordable housing crisis. Read more.Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

⚓ After slowing to a trickle this summer, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Massachusetts and across New England, a worrisome trend as winter approaches. Read more.

⚓In Roxbury, there’s a thorny battle over a vacant Black church that is in disrepair. Read more.

⚓ Can the Patriots stay hot in Atlanta tonight? Read more.

⚓ The study commission reviewing the Rhode Island Low and Moderate Income Housing Act meets at 1:15 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The House Oversight subcommittee on aging and senior services meets at 1 p.m. to discuss Rhode Island’s senior centers.

The Providence City Council wasted a lot of time and money in attempting to impeach the city clerk. Now that the clerk has resigned, it’s time for the council to get back to doing things that actually matter.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Lorén Spears from the Tomaquag Museum about what Thanksgiving represents for Indigenous people.

