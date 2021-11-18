Mayor Michelle Wu has appointed Segun Idowu, president of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, to be her chief of economic development, officials said Thursday night, as Wu continued building out her cabinet one day after her swearing-in.

Idowu made the announcement at a public event, saying he was stepping down from the council Dec. 31 and taking the post Jan. 3, according to video of the event posted on Twitter. The announcement was met with cheers and applause.

“We will continue our work, expand our agenda, and make sure some change will be happening,” Idowu said.