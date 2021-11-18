Biden will instead dispatch administration officials to meetings at the Swiss ski resort, according to two people familiar with the matter. In past years when a US president hasn’t attended, the delegation has included senior officials who work on economic issues and trade.

President Biden plans to skip January’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a gathering of global political and economic elites that many of his predecessors also chose not to attend.

Biden’s decision to skip the meetings marks a departure from former president Donald Trump’s approach. Trump went twice while in office, in 2018 and 2020, breaking a long-running string of absences by US presidents. He’d planned to go in 2019 but canceled that trip due to a partial US government shutdown.

Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush never attended during their presidencies. Bill Clinton went once as president, in 2000, to mark the 30th anniversary of the gathering, though he’s attended regularly since leaving office.

The in-person event is scheduled for Jan. 17-21 and is intended “to address economic, environmental, political and social fault lines exacerbated by the pandemic,” the organizers have said. A Davos meeting was held virtually earlier this year.

Bloomberg News

Iranians accused of election interference

Two alleged Iranian hackers were indicted by the US Justice Department Thursday and accused of engaging in a hacking and disinformation campaign targeting American voters in the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election.

Seyyed Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, allegedly sent threatening e-mails to try to scare voters, attempted to break into several states’ voting-related websites, and gained access to a US media company’s computer network.

Officials say the pair sent threatening e-mails to thousands of voters in October, including many Democrats. They allegedly claimed to be Proud Boys and threatened the e-mail recipients with physical attacks if they did not change party affiliation and vote for then-President Donald Trump.

Kazemi and Kashian also allegedly tried to break into 11 state voter registration and information websites. In one case, they found a vulnerability that allowed them to successfully download information about more than 100,000 of that state’s voters, the indictment alleges.

On the day after the election, the pair allegedly also tried to break into the computer network of a company that provides content management systems to many US newspapers, in an attempt to spread more disinformation. However, officials said, that attempt was unsuccessful because the FBI had previously warned the firm about the alleged hackers’ previous entry into their system.

Officials said the two men worked for an Iran-based company formerly known as Eeleyanet Gostar, which is now called Emennet Pasargad. US officials said the company is known to have provided services to the Iranian government.

Washington Post

Murdoch tells Trump to move on

Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch is publicly rebuking former president Donald Trump — telling him to get over the past and focus on the future.

Trump — who continues to allege that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him, including recently in News Corps’ Wall Street Journal — should move on, billionaire Murdoch, 90, said during News Corp’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

“The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity,” said Murdoch, whose family controls Fox News’s parent company, Fox Corp. “It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past.

“The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future,” Murdoch continued.

The two powerful men, who each command large audiences, have had a tumultuous professional relationship.

Murdoch was seemingly not thrilled by the idea of a Trump presidency, tweeting in 2015: “When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?” But the tone changed as Trump’s candidacy surged.

The editorial board of the New York Post, a Murdoch-controlled tabloid, was among the first to endorse Trump in 2016. In 2017 Murdoch introduced the then-president at an event as “my friend Donald J. Trump,” making headlines. But by 2018, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” book asserted that Murdoch had called Trump a ‘’[expletive] idiot.”

After Trump’s 2020 election defeat, however, the New York Post aimed a blistering editorial at Trump, demanding that he accept his loss to Joe Biden and stop falsely claiming that mass voter fraud had marred the results.

During the presidential election, Fox News had also angered Trump and his supporters by calling Arizona, the traditionally red state, for Biden. Fox News stood behind the call, which turned out to be correct. Nonetheless, some Trump fans chanted “Fox sucks” outside vote-counting locations.

Like many other media outlets, Fox News faces a potential “Trump slump” with conservative viewers switching to outlets such as Newsmax and One America News. Trump, once a frequent caller to “Fox & Friends,” turned sour on the network, tweeting in 2020 that it had “forgot the Golden Goose,” in an apparent reference to himself as a boon to their ratings.

It’s unclear whether Murdoch’s comments about the past are a tacit nudge for Trump to look to his own future or the Republican Party’s more broadly. Trump has not ruled out running for president in 2024. He may also be more reliant on traditional media as he remains locked out of most social media platforms.

Murdoch also used the shareholder meeting to lambaste what he called “Big Digital,” including tech giants Google and Facebook, which he said had been silencing conservative voices, as he called for their “significant reform.”

“The idea falsely promoted by the platforms that algorithms are somehow objective and solely scientific is complete nonsense,” Murdoch said. “Algorithms are subjective and they can be manipulated by people to kill competition, damage other people, publishers and businesses.”

The tech companies have not publicly responded to Murdoch’s comments, but have long insisted they do not discriminate against conservatives.

Washington Post

N.C. Democrat will not run again for Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. — Representative G.K. Butterfield announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection, another blow to Democrats seeking to retain a House majority next year and win what is expected to be North Carolina’s closest congressional race.

Butterfield, 74, a former head of the Congressional Black Caucus, has represented several rural counties in northeastern North Carolina since 2004, often winning by comfortable margins. But redistricting by state Republicans places him in a toss-up district with a smaller share of Black voters who were likelier to gravitate to his campaign.

The congressional boundaries could still get struck down in court as Democrats and voting rights groups argue that Republicans created racial gerrymanders and drew lines for pure partisan gain. Butterfield told the Associated Press this month that he would run under a “fair map.’’

“While I am hopeful that the courts will ultimately overturn this partisan map and see that a fair map is enacted, I have made the difficult decision that I will not seek reelection to the United State House of Representatives,” Butterfield said in a video. “It is time for me to retire and allow the torch to be passed to someone who shares the values of the district and can continue the work I have labored so hard for the past 18 years.”

Butterfield becomes the second North Carolina Democrat not to seek reelection to the US House. Representative David Price, who represents many Triangle-area communities, announced last month that he would not seek reelection, weeks before the map Republicans drew kept him in one of the state’s safest Democratic districts.

Associated Press

DeSantis smiles at ‘Let’s go Brandon’ chant

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has embraced “Let’s go Brandon.”

The Republican governor on Thursday picked the small Tampa suburb of Brandon as the site of a bill signing ceremony, trolling President Biden with a reference to what has become a stand-in for swearing at the president.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” line — code for “F--- Joe Biden” — has grown in popularity among Republicans who want to boost their conservative credentials.

The governor has waged a legal and media campaign against the president over White House vaccine mandates. Running for reelection and eyeing a potential 2024 presidential run, DeSantis has become one of the nation’s most prominent Republicans by opposing public health guidelines during the pandemic.

The DeSantis campaign said it picked Brandon as the place to sign a legislative package meant to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates pushed by the Biden administration.

DeSantis sidestepped a question about the ceremony’s location.

“I think that Brandon, Florida, is a great American city,” DeSantis said, smiling as a “Let’s go Brandon” chant broke out in the crowd.

Associated Press