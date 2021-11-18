They recruited foot soldiers, assembled into formation, and descended on the city of Charlottesville for a weekend of rage, the lawyers continued. Dozens of people were injured and intimidated, and a neo-Nazi, who is now a defendant in this lawsuit, rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, they said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — They had come for the ‘’Battle of Charlottesville,’’ plaintiffs’ attorneys said Thursday, armed with flagpoles to double as weapons and fantasies of a race war, taking to the streets to fight anyone they viewed as an enemy.

This was the plaintiffs’ final pitch to jurors in closing arguments Thursday in a federal civil trial accusing some of the country’s most prominent white supremacists and hate groups of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the Unite the Right rally weekend in August 2017.

‘’It will be up to the 12 of you . . . to hold these defendants accountable for what they have done,’’ plaintiffs’ attorney Roberta Kaplan told the jurors Thursday. ‘’It is up to you to demonstrate loud and clear that contrary to what defendants would have you believe, none of this is funny and none of it is a joke.’’

For the first time, Kaplan told the jurors how much money the plaintiffs are seeking for the ‘’pain and suffering’' they experienced: $7 million to $10 million for each of those hit by defendant James A. Fields Jr.’s car when he sped into a crowd of protesters, and $3 million to $5 million for each plaintiff injured in other ways that weekend.

The attorneys for the plaintiffs — nine people who allege physical harm and emotional distress from that weekend — and a defense lawyer spent Thursday using their closing arguments in the trial to present different interpretations of the meaning behind what the plaintiffs allege were calls for violence. Soon it will be up to the jurors to decide whether they should take the defendants’ messages literally or dismiss them as the jokes that the defendants and their lawyers have said they were.

James Kolenich, a lawyer representing three of the defendants — including Jason Kessler, the lead organizer of the Unite the Right rally — opened by acknowledging the ‘’bravery’' of the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs told jurors throughout the trial about the trauma they experienced that weekend when confronted by a torch-carrying mob chanting ‘’Jews will not replace us!’’ on the University of Virginia campus and when they encountered hundreds of white supremacists in the streets of Charlottesville, culminating in the car-ramming attack.

They shared the ways this experience altered their lives, causing the dissolution of a marriage, medical complications from a skull fracture, ongoing post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, and chilling nightmares.

Then Kolenich told the jury: ‘’I want you to say: ‘So what?’’'

He continued, ‘’The bravery of the plaintiffs and the horrific injuries that many of them suffer don’t prove a conspiracy. These guys know each other, they talk to each other and they say all kinds of ridiculous things and believe all kinds of . . . deeply offensive and even dangerous things. None of that proves a conspiracy.’’

Richard Spencer, a defendant who was a featured speaker at the rally and coined the term alt-right, is representing himself, and he told the jury Thursday afternoon that the trial has felt like a ‘’character assassination.’’

He then provided his interpretation of some of the evidence presented against him. He referred to a text message exchange before the rally in which another defendant said he would ‘’risk a lot for our cause, including violence and incarceration,’’ and Spencer replied, ‘’It’s worth it.’’ He explained Thursday, ‘’When someone says that they’re willing to risk violence and incarceration, that should not be equated with any desire for those things to occur.’’

The closing arguments cap a three-week trial that has seen the defendants weaponize the courtroom into a stage to promote hateful, antisemitic, and racist views. They have used slurs for Black and Jewish people and expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Defendants’ attorneys and Spencer and Cantwell, who also has represented himself at trial, have argued that the communications among the defendants featuring calls for and celebrations of violence were just hyperbolic jokes.

David Campbell, who is representing Fields, said in his closing argument that there is ‘’no doubt’' that his client committed racially motivated violence in Charlottesville that weekend. But he argued that Fields was not part of a conspiracy and does not need further financial punishment because he was already sentenced by a jury to life in prison.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the plaintiffs presented evidence, including planners’ messages that were part of a leaked trove from the group-chat platform Discord, that showed how the defendants laid out their plans before, during, and after that deadly weekend. And they presented testimony from experts to push back on the defendants’ arguments and to decode the white supremacists’ secret vocabulary of hate.

Integrity First for America, a civil rights nonprofit, is backing the lawsuit, which is underpinned by a Reconstruction-era statute designed to protect newly emancipated Black people from the Ku Klux Klan.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys are asking jurors to find the defendants liable for conspiring to commit racially motivated violence that August weekend. Jurors need only to find ‘’a preponderance of the evidence,’’ rather than the higher bar of ‘’beyond reasonable doubt’' in criminal trials, to make this determination.