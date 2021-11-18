The day began with a rallying cry from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.: Writing her Democratic caucus, she said that they are on the verge of clinching a "spectacular vision for the future," less than two weeks after the party helped finalize a second, separate effort to invest anew in the nation's infrastructure. Biden signed that bipartisan package into law Monday.

WASHINGTON - The House on Thursday opened debate on a sprawling, roughly $2 trillion package to overhaul the country’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws, hoping to advance the next piece of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda before the end of the week.

Advertisement

"It will create millions of good-paying jobs, lower families costs and cut their taxes, while making the wealthiest few and big corporations pay their fair share," Pelosi said in the letter.

The exact timing of a final House vote on the bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, still remains unclear. Democrats are awaiting an analysis of its spending provisions from the Congressional Budget Office, as moderate lawmakers seek to ensure its roughly $2 trillion in new programs are financed in full.

But the CBO has said that its information could be ready by Friday, at latest, and some Democrats are optimistic they could have it in hand sooner. That could open the door for a swift series of votes as soon as Thursday that would send the tax-and-spending proposal to the Senate. That chamber's majority leader, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he hopes to conclude consideration of the bill before Christmas.

The $2 trillion bill is vast in its scope: It aims to expand Medicare to include new hearing benefits, lower the cost of some prescription drugs for millions of seniors, provide new and free prekindergarten for all American children and invest new sums to combat climate change. It proposes a slew of new aid to help low-income families in greatest need, and it covers its spending through new taxes targeting millionaires as well as corporations that currently pay nothing in federal taxes.

Advertisement

Opening debate in the House, top Democrats took to the floor to stress the popularity of the president's vast spending agenda.

"Virtually every poll on this piece of legislation has shown overwhelming support for each of the elements we are proposing," said Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., the leader of the chamber's budget committee, which helped craft the legislation.

Republicans, meanwhile, blasted the fuller package, labeling it as socialism and arguing it would contribute to an existing trend of rising prices. Democrats contend their measure would combat inflation, aiding Americans who are struggling financially. But Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., the top GOP lawmaker on the budget panel, at one point during debate shot back: "The American people aren't that stupid."

Amid the squabbling, Democrats maintain their measure is fully financed. They point to an earlier analysis from the Joint Committee of Taxation, which found the bill would raise roughly $1.5 trillion over 10 years.

That alone is not enough to cover costs, which are estimated to have blossomed to $2.4 trillion from an earlier $1.75 trillion price tag, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. But Democrats say they are factoring in additional savings from other provisions, including their plan to empower the IRS to pursue unpaid taxes. Federal estimates historically have calculated the government would raise less revenue from these proposals than its chief backers insist.