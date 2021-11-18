“Paul is a Congressman who is highly respected in Arizona, strong on Crime, Borders, our Military, and our Veterans. He continually fights for Lower Taxes, Less Regulations, and our great, but under siege, Second Amendment. Paul Gosar has my Complete and Total Endorsement!,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump praised Gosar, who earlier this year appeared at an event whose organizer called for white supremacy, as “a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA.”

Former president Donald Trump and House Republicans rallied behind Representative Paul A. Gosar, Republican from Arizona, Thursday, a day after he was censured for posting an altered anime video of himself killing a colleague, endorsing his reelection and signaling he would be given better committee assignments if Republicans win control of the House in 2022.

Earlier in the day, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican from California, said that he would likely give Gosar and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican from Georgia, better committee assignments if the GOP wins the majority next year, dismissing the lawmakers’ embrace of violent rhetoric and imagery against Democrats.

The comments come one day after the House censured Gosar for tweeting an anime video that depicted him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat from New York, and swinging swords at President Biden. Gosar said he wasn’t promoting violence and he has not apologized for sharing the video. He is also soliciting the names of Democrats who should be stripped of their committee assignments in a Republican-controlled House.

The House voted in February to oust Greene from her two committee assignments over her history of extremist statements, including social media postings she made approving of violence against prominent Democratic politicians including former president Barack Obama, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

McCarthy’s remarks underscore that the festering distrust among members of Congress after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is only likely to worsen in the lead-up to next year’s midterm elections.

At his weekly news conference Thursday morning, McCarthy was asked about his threat the previous day to remove several Democrats from their committee posts should he become House speaker in the next Congress.

Gosar and Greene, by contrast, would not only be given committee assignments but might even be rewarded with more highly coveted ones, McCarthy said.

February’s House vote to oust Greene from her committee assignments was 230 to 199, with 11 Republicans voting with Democrats to back the move. On Wednesday, only two Republicans joined Democrats in voting to censure Gosar and remove him from his assignments on the House Oversight and Natural Resources committees.

Democrats have expressed increasing alarm about violent political rhetoric 10 months after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol. But beyond brief mentions of not condoning violence, few Republicans have directed any criticism at Gosar for posting a video last week depicting himself plunging a sword into the back of a colleague’s neck.

Representative Mondaire Jones, Democrat from New York, said the GOP’s continued support for Gosar is a reflection of a larger issue rooted in Republican leadership’s fear of being alienated from their party’s base.

‘’This is crazy stuff because there has never been a time in American history, except maybe the Civil War era, when violence was condoned, whether implicitly or explicitly, from within the United States Congress,’’ he said in an interview Thursday. ‘’It’s not asking much to simply have the minority leader condemn the actions of one of his own members that risks initiating violence against a colleague, especially given what we saw happen on Jan. 6 — which was just earlier this year.’’

Republicans have named two Democrats who they plan to keep off committees if they take control: Representatives Maxine Waters, Democrat from California, and Ilhan Omar, Democrat from Minnesota. Republicans have argued that Waters was urging violence in April when she called on protesters to ‘’get more active’' and ‘’get more confrontational’' if a jury voted to acquit former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. Democrats said she was calling for peaceful protests.

Republicans have also pointed to Omar’s criticism of Israel and some remarks that members of both parties have called antisemitic, including one that suggested Israel’s allies in American politics were motivated by money rather than principle, as a reason to deny her a seat on committees. She has apologized for those comments and said she did not intend them to be antisemitic.

At her own news conference Thursday, Pelosi shrugged off McCarthy’s threat of retribution against Democrats and accused Republicans of ‘’undermining’' American democracy ‘’every single day.’’

‘’You see their behavior on the floor [shows] they shouldn’t have a gavel be anywhere near them, ever,’’ Pelosi told reporters. ‘’But no, we would not walk away from our responsibilities for fear of something they may do in the future.’’

Jones added that he fears the Republican Party is abandoning democracy in an effort to ‘’seize power by any means necessary — including deadly force.’’

Ocasio-Cortez echoed his remarks, telling reporters at the Capitol Thursday that McCarthy ‘’has made very, very clear’' that if Republicans retake control of the chamber next year, ‘’they will govern with a very authoritarian ideology’' and aim to ‘’transform the House of Representatives into a nondemocratic institution.’’

Gosar deleted the video at McCarthy’s urging but has maintained that it was not ‘’dangerous or threatening’' in nature, likening it to a children’s cartoon. The clip was viewed more than 3 million times before Gosar removed it, Democrats said.



