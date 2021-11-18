There are at least eight times as many adults as there are kids in the 5-11 age group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That represents a faster uptake than when adults were initially offered coronavirus vaccine shots about a year ago, he added. "For perspective, it took about 50 days for us to reach 10 percent of adults with one shot," he said.

Nearly 10 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, just two weeks into the immunization campaign for the 28 million young Americans in that age group, Jeff Zients, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator, said on Wednesday.

Zients, speaking to reporters alongside the nation's top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, said that since injections began this month for kids younger than 12, about 2.6 million of them had received their first shot.

"In fact, the pace of vaccinations for kids has been accelerating. In the last week, 1.7 million kids got vaccinated - double the prior week," Zients said.

Zients also said that about 80 percent of Americans age 12 or older had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and 31 million people had been injected with boosters. "There's more work to do, but these milestones represent critical progress," he said.

The positive developments that the White House sought to highlight coincided with grimmer news. New cases, hospitalizations, and deaths were increasing in some colder states, though the nation as a whole was seeing covid-19 fatalities decline, Washington Post figures show. More than 763,000 Americans have died from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

And although more Americans have been getting vaccinated, logistical problems have frustrated parents trying to immunize their kids (in one New York City vaccination site, for instance, parents reportedly waited six hours to get their children vaccine jabs), while confusion over who qualifies for boosters has disrupted administrations of the extra shots in some states.

Zients didn't directly address specific problems. But he told reporters that vaccine shots for young children are now available at 30,000 locations, up from 20,000 the prior week.

That more kids are getting vaccinated is good news, medical experts say, especially ahead of the holiday season. "In addition to the benefit to the children themselves, their immunity will decrease community spread and help keep adults around them safer," said Robert Wachter, the University of California at San Francisco's medicine department chair.

"Imagine a holiday gathering with older people and their grandchildren - if the kids are vaccinated, the chances that one of them will infect their elderly relative, sometimes with devastating effects, goes down significantly," he said in an email.

Small family get-togethers whose participants are all vaccinated are generally safe, according to Iahn Gonsenhauser, a professor of internal medicine at Ohio State University's college of medicine.

"Unvaccinated individuals really pose the greatest threat, and that's when it becomes necessary to put some rules and precautions in place, even though those conversations can be a little bit awkward," he said.

Despite starting its rollout weeks, or even months, ahead of other wealthy nations, the United States has fallen behind on vaccinations. But late last month, the seven-day average of daily vaccine shots administered nationwide climbed over the 1 million threshold for the first time since June, helped by the booster campaign, CDC data show.