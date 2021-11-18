Many in Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities are understandably wary. We have often been excited about bold statements from political candidates on issues affecting our communities, only to be frequently disappointed or underwhelmed with the eventual outcome.

As momentous as this occasion is, however, its marker as transformational rests on our collective ability to advance and embrace policies that improve the quality of life for all Bostonians and, in so doing, move our neighborhoods forward for generations.

The election of Michelle Wu as Boston’s 56th mayor presents a unique opportunity for profound, multigenerational change in Boston. Indeed, for the first time in our history, Bostonians elected a woman, a person of color, and a mother. This should be celebrated.

For Wu’s tenure to realize its full potential, our diverse communities must remain vigilant and engaged throughout her time in office. We must hold her accountable and ensure that she stays true to her stated vision — whether it’s advancing racial equity and affordable housing, addressing the humanitarian crisis at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or improving transportation accessibility and environmental sustainability.

Wu also made it a central theme of her campaign to “bring City Hall to the people” by “meeting people where they are.” Her campaign deftly laid the groundwork, fostering and engaging multicultural, multigenerational coalitions throughout the city. To advance her agenda, it behooves her and our communities to sustain and build on these successful partnerships.

Leaders across local, state, and federal governments placed their support and political muscle behind Wu, often praising her ambitious agenda and vowing to be her partners in advancing her causes. By endorsing her, they too have committed to sharing and acting on her bold vision.

As Wu takes office, it is the responsibility of BIPOC communities to remind her, and the elected officials who endorsed her, of their commitments and hold them accountable for working with communities to deliver on their pledges. Unfulfilled promises run the risk of alienating many previously unengaged people who were inspired during her campaign — serving to further alienate historically marginalized populations from the process rather than mobilizing them, and potentially exacerbating existing inequities and apathy.

It is also imperative to create and foster diverse pipelines to public service in order to create change in City Hall. As the new mayor constructs her team, members of diverse communities must be prepared to serve as well as to bring forward and elevate qualified candidates to work in her administration, helping to ensure that her Cabinet, staff, and mayoral appointments reflect the rich diversity of our city.

All of our faces and voices belong in City Hall and other decision-making spaces, at every level of government. Whether it’s by running for office, serving as staff to elected officials or government agencies, offering our names to sit on various boards and commissions, or being the external movement that applies the pressure needed to achieve change, we each carry our own unique stories and lived experiences that can help expand conversations and enhance ideas that drive policies and progress.

In addition, we must continue to build and strengthen our own community leadership infrastructure. Indeed, when the case study is written on this campaign, what will be central to the story is the role grass-roots organizers — many of whom have no official title and do not collect a paycheck for their service — played in carrying the campaign to victory. These trusted leaders made a difference, and it is vital that we use the momentum from this election to help foster our next generation of stewardship.

It is also important to continue to build on the many new partnerships and relationships fostered during the campaign, to leverage our collective economic, political, spiritual, and intellectual power and resources so that all communities in the city rise together. Using the mayoral election as a springboard, we can help create new pathways to broader conversations and allyships, so that our collective voices and bonds are strengthened.

Wu’s election has the potential to unite and mobilize us, inspiring change that will resonate for generations. It is crucial that we hold her, other officials, and ourselves accountable, and share in the work that will make the promise of this moment a reality.

Tanisha Sullivan is president of the NAACP’s Boston branch, Alejandra St. Guillen is former director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, and Leverett Wing is executive director of the Commonwealth Seminar.