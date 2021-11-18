The three recent stories about the “new” New Bedford (“New Bedford’s shining sea of possibilities,” On the street, Business, Nov. 11) did a great job capturing the city’s economic uptick, driven largely by the fishing industry, a wave of new restaurants, and investment in the nascent offshore-wind industry. Another factor in New Bedford’s economy is its vibrant arts sector.

In the Arts + Culture Plan released in 2018, the New Bedford Economic Development Council’s vision was to show “art everywhere.” The New Bedford Creative Consortium, with representatives from 24 cultural organizations, is rapidly bringing that vision to life. Anchors include the Whaling Museum, the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, the New Bedford Art Museum, the UMass Dartmouth College of Visual and Performing Arts, and the National Whaling Historical Park. We at the Massachusetts Design Art & Technology Institute present free public exhibitions and pop-up events throughout the downtown. A monthly AHA! Night (arts, history, architecture) promotes free cultural events.