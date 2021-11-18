The Nov. 11 op-ed “New development can build on Boston’s ‘Massport Model’ to expand diversity, equity, and inclusion” credits the Massachusetts Port Authority (the originator) and, later, the Boston Planning and Development Agency for breaking the procurement barrier by counting the diversity of the bidding team as 25 percent of the score in bids for goods and services. Unfortunately, the piece fails to credit one of the most important agents in the creation of this breakthrough policy.

Kenn Turner, then the director of diversity and inclusion/compliance at Massport and current CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, was the quarterback who drove the “Massport Model” across the goal line in the waning days of Tom Glynn’s administration as head of the agency.