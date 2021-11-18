A series of violent incidents this month left two Boston residents dead and four police officers wounded. If we learn anything from these tragedies, it is that we must change the way we talk about violence that occurs after the police have been called.

These events will have lasting and traumatic impact for the loved ones of those who died, the communities where these incidents happened, the officers who were injured, and the city of Boston. Yet the impact of these traumatic events was reduced to a political question in the Globe’s coverage of the incidents (“Shootings may cloud Wu’s plans for police: Promised reform efforts could face more resistance,” Page A1, Nov. 12).