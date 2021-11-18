Like many Bostonians, I watched the highlights of Mayor Michelle Wu’s swearing-in with anticipation and pride (“ ‘We have so much work to do’: In historic change, Wu takes office as mayor,” Page A1, Nov. 17). My thoughts also returned to memories of my friend and patient, Tom Menino.

Tip O’Neill, the former House speaker, said, “All politics is local,” and Menino lived the credo that all governance starts in the neighborhoods. In a tangible way, Wu was one of Menino’s protégés, and his widow, Angela, endorsed her for mayor.

Wu holds two Harvard degrees (undergraduate and law school), and Menino was the first Boston mayor to receive an honorary degree from Harvard. We had to schedule a procedure around the ceremony.