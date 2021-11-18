Legislators and activists have been pushing the state to divest its funds from fossil fuels for nearly a decade, a step that has been taken in recent months by the states of New York and Maine and the Canadian province of Quebec . On Wednesday, Boston’s City Council voted to divest all city funds from fossil fuels.

The state treasurer Thursday called for Massachusetts’s $98.5 billion pension fund to be used as a weapon in the fight against climate change, directing the fund’s managers to vote against the directors at companies not aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The proposal out of the treasurer’s office instead calls for a different approach.

“The short answer is no, it does not call for divestment,” said Mary Cerulli, co-founder of the advocacy group Climate Finance Action, who has been been working with the Treasurer’s office on the plan. “The long answer is it’s much more powerful, and it will cover a much bigger portion of the $95 billion pension portfolio that we have.”

The proposed rules, introduced at a meeting of a subcommittee of the state’s Pension Reserves Investment Management board, will be voted on in February.

The proposal draws on the history of shareholder activists who pressure companies from the inside, and recognizes that the risks—both physical and financial—posed by climate change are not limited to fossil fuel companies, but span the entire economic system, treasury officials said.

“In general treasurers and fiduciaries ... are beginning to see this as a business risk to organizations, to real estate development, all across the spectrum of what we tend to invest in,” State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said Thursday. “The 100-year storm that now happens twice a year. All sorts of things. Excessive hurricanes. Rising waters. What we would like to do is put a little bit more teeth into our proxy voting guidelines and be forward thinking.”

In short, if a company has failed to align its business plans with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times or achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the state’s Pension Reserves Investment Management board will vote against the directors. It’s a step that is being applauded by environmental advocates in the state.

“As Massachusetts experiences the accelerating impacts of the climate crisis, we must increase pressure on the energy, utility, and banking sectors to lead in the decarbonization of our economy,” said Deb Pasternak, Massachusetts Sierra Club State Director. “Using the enormous shareholder power of the state pension fund as a lever sends the strong and clear message that Massachusetts is serious about systemic climate risk and the injustices it causes to our residents.”

