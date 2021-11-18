“We were really cognizant of the fact that we had to put the work in to take that extra step and make up for the time we lost,” senior captain Mimi Tarrant said. “It kind of reignited a love for the sport, which we already had, but it kind of set a purpose for the season ahead.”

Players and coaches said the pent-up energy and anticipation from 21 months away due to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the driving factors behind the Crimson’s first-ever berth in the NCAA Final Four.

Going nearly two years without the game they love provided the Harvard field hockey team with an extra boost this fall.

Ivy League schools did not compete in intercollegiate athletics all of last year, yet the Crimson (17-1) are now ranked 12th and will play No. 7 Northwestern (16-5) Friday at 3 p.m. at the University of Michigan for a spot in the NCAA championship game.

“We have something in our team DNA,” said 10th-year Harvard coach Tjerk van Herwaarden. “It’s just grit, not willing to give up.”

The Crimson last played in the NCAA tournament in 2018, losing in the quarterfinals. That team was an offensive juggernaut that averaged nearly four goals per game.

The 2021 team is defense-first, allowing less than half a goal per game. The Crimson have outscored opponents, 44-8, averaging 2.44 goals per game. Junior goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo boasts a 15-1 record with 10 shutouts and leads the NCAA with an .878 save percentage and 0.35 goals-against average.

Harvard has outscored opponents, 30-3, in the second half and overtime. The Crimson are 3-0 in overtime games, 2-1 in games decided by penalty strokes.

“This team has an absolute talent of rising to the occasion when it matters most,” van Herwaarden said.

The Crimson’s lone loss was in penalty strokes at No. 16 UConn in September.

Twelve consecutive victories later, with a penchant for late-game heroics, the Crimson are playing for history.

“It’s hard being a team where we score in the last quarter, especially on the nerves,” Shahbo said. “The blood pressure skyrockets a little bit, but it’s just this faith and discipline ... that has allowed us to see some success this year.”

Harvard is paced offensively by four double-digit point scorers: senior Hannah Pearce (13 goals, 2 assists), sophomore Mazarine Broze (3 goals, 9 assists), sophomore Avery Donahue (5 goals, 4 assists), and Tarrant (1 goal, 10 assists). Fourteen players found the back of the cage this fall and 16 recorded points.

Pearce was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the year, and van Herwaarden was Coach of the Year. Pearce and Shahbo earned first-team All-Ivy accolades, while Tarrant, first-year Emily Guckian, and senior Rachel Greenwood were named second-team All-Ivy. Donahue and first-year Megan Joel were honorable mentions.

Hannah Pearce is the Ivy League's Defensive Player of the Year. Harvard University

Harvard beat No. 2 Michigan in dramatic shootout fashion in the quarterfinals Sunday. The Crimson then hopped on a plane back to Massachusetts for Monday classes and returned to Ann Arbor Wednesday night ahead of Friday’s matchup with Northwestern.

“It’s kind of all just a whirlwind and a bit chaotic, but everyone’s really excited,” Pearce said. “We’re all just waiting to get back at it and do it again.”

Northwestern upset No. 3 Iowa in the quarterfinals to make its first Final Four appearance in 27 years. The other side of the bracket is No. 9 Liberty (19-2), which upset No. 1 Rutgers in the first round, and No. 5 Maryland (15-6), who play Friday at noon.

The winners of the two Final Four games advance to play for the championship Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Harvard team met virtually throughout the pandemic for playbook review and core value development. With those goals in mind, they hit the ground running in August and never looked back.

While the Crimson are proud of their season thus far, the journey is not over.

“I think we don’t necessarily have to change anything; our game plans and executions work,” Tarrant said. “We just need to have that confidence and have that belief. It’s such a special experience, really.”

NCAA field hockey Final Four

at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Friday, Nov. 19

Liberty vs. Maryland, 12 p.m.

Harvard vs. Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

championship, 2 p.m.







