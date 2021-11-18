O’Connell’s optimism was rewarded in last weekend’s series with UMass. After skating to a tie at home on Friday night (the Minutemen took the shootout), BU bounced back with an overtime win at Amherst on Saturday. BU improved to 3-0-1 over the last two seasons against the defending national champs.

Even after a pair of losses at Northern Michigan earlier this month dropped the Terriers to 3-7, the fourth-year coach reiterated that he liked the group that he had in his locker room and believed it could turn it around.

Despite seeing his squad get off to a slow start this season, Boston University men’s hockey coach Albie O’Connell maintained a positive outlook.

“I think we’ve improved on our breakouts and getting faster,” said O’Connell, whose roster boasts 14 players that have been drafted by NHL teams. “Our defensive zone has been a lot better. I think our forecheck has been a lot better.”

Having a healthy team also goes a long way. Forward Jay O’Brien returned to the lineup last week after missing eight games with an injury. The Hingham native played in all 16 games in the abbreviated 2020-21 season as a sophomore, leading the Terriers with eight goals and eight assists. It didn’t take long to find his scoring touch, recording a goal and two assists over the weekend.

“It feels good,” said O’Brien, a first round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018. “You never want to be out watching from the stands, so it feels really good to be back, just doing what I can to try to help the team win.”

Senior forward Ty Amonte is also back after missing all but two games the last two seasons with season-ending surgeries. The Norwell native was granted a medical redshirt after missing all of the 2019-20 season.

“It’s just great to see him out there,” said O’Connell.

The Terriers boast some serious size along the blue line in Alex Vlasic (6-6), John Copeland (6-7), and Cade Webber (6-7). Case McCarthy skated with Vlasic in the first pairing and has scored in four of the last five games, including both games against UMass. Junior Domenick Fensore leads the team with seven assists to go along with two goals.

“Over the last 5-6 games, we haven’t given up a lot of shots.” said O’Connell. “If you can limit mistakes in games with puck management, I think we’ll be in a good spot. We’ve defended pretty well, we’ve just given up some big plays, and a lot of that has to do with turnovers.”

Next up is a home-and-home series with Northeastern, beginning Friday night at Agganis Arena. In a scheduling quirk, the teams did not play last season and last faced each other on March 7, 2020 in the regular season finale. Just a few days later, everyone’s season came to an end.

It will mark the first meeting between the teams in 622 days, the largest gap between games between the two schools since 1946 (1,384 days).

The Huskies (8-4) have been banged up, and were without forwards Sam Colangelo, Riley Hughes, and Dylan Jackson the last few games, all of whom have been listed as week-to-week. Ty Jackson also joined the group when he was injured against Lowell last weekend. It was not known if any of them would be available this weekend.

Next man up for UMass

UMass (6-3-1) is also banged up, and will head into this weekend’s home-and-home series with New Hampshire (4-6-1) missing four of its top six forwards.

“Next guys up. We have good depth,” said coach Greg Carvel. “These situations always give opportunity for the guys who think they don’t play enough. Guess what? Now you better show it to me. That’s the upside of situations like this. Younger guys get experience and opportunity.”

On the rise

UMass-Lowell moved up to No. 15 after posting victories over Northeastern and Boston College last weekend to improve to 6-1-2. Sophomore Ben Meehan of Walpole had four points in the two games, including the game-winner against the Huskies in overtime, and was named the Hockey East defender of the week.

Senior Owen Savory stopped 40 of 43 shots to earn the conference’s goaltender of the week. His 1.31 goals against average is tops in the league and second in the nation. Next up for the River Hawks is a home-and-home series with UConn (8-5), beginning Saturday afternoon in Hartford.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.