All 24,000 applicants whose qualifying time met the initial standard will be granted entry into the 2022 Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) announced Thursday.

For the first time since 2013, runners who meet their respective qualifying time and whose times are verified by the BAA will be accepted into the race, to be held April 18, 2022. That’s different from the 2021 race, which, due to restrictions on the size of the race field, runners had to submit times that were 7 minutes and 47 seconds faster than the qualifying times posted by the BAA. That 7:47 margin was the biggest in the race’s history.