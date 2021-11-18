Ohtani hit .257 with 46 homers, 100 RBIs, and a .965 OPS as the Los Angeles Angels’ full-time designated hitter, and he went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts with 156 strikeouts and 44 walks in 130 ⅓ innings. It was the first full season on the mound for the 27-year-old righthander following Tommy John surgery in 2019.

Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was second with 29 seconds and 269 points, and Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was third with 232 points. Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez got the other second-place vote.

Shohei Ohtani was unanimiously voted American League MVP on Thursday for a two-way season not seen since Babe Ruth .

Advertisement

Ohtani won AL Rookie of the Year in 2018 after leaving the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters to sign with the Angels. This year he became the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933.

Guerrero, 22, tied for the major league lead with 48 homers, batting .311 with 111 RBIs. His father, Vladimir, won the 2004 AL MVP award with the Anaheim Angels.

Semien batted .265 with 42 homers and 102 RBIs. The 31-year-old is among this offseason’s top free agents.

Bryce Harper beats outs Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. wins second NL MVP

Bryce Harper won his second National League MVP on Thursday, beating young stars Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Harper received 17 of 30 first-place votes and 348 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Soto was second with six firsts and 274 points, and Tatis third with two firsts and 244 points.

Harper overcame getting hit in the face with a 97 mph pitch during the season to bat .309 with 35 homers for Philadelphia. He led the major leagues with a .465 slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS, tied for the lead with 42 doubles and had 84 RBIs.

Advertisement

But the Phillies missed the playoffs for the third straight season since he signed a $330 million, 13-year contract. Harper was voted a unanimous MVP with Washington in 2015.

Soto, a first-time All-Star at age 23, hit .313 with 29 homers and 95 RBIs for Washington. He led the major leagues with 145 walks and a .465 on-base percentage.

Tatis led the NL with 42 home runs, hitting .282 with 97 RBIs for San Diego.

Diamondbacks hire Brent Strom as pitching coach

The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired Brent Strom to be their pitching coach. The 73-year-old has been a pitching coach in the big leagues for 11 seasons, most recently with the Houston Astros from 2014 to 2021.

Strom had a successful run with the Astros and over the past four seasons the team ranked among MLB’s leaders in strikeouts (1st), quality starts (1st), ERA (2nd), opponent batting average (2nd), and WHIP (2nd). He also coached Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander to the Cy Young Award.

The Astros made the World Series three times during his tenure, winning in 2017 and losing in 2019 and 2021. Strom remained with the coaching staff even after manager A.J. Hinch was fired in 2020 after the team was embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal.

Manager Torey Lovullo is overhauling a big portion of his coaching staff after the Diamondbacks finished with a 52-110 record last season, which was the second worst in franchise history.