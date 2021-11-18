Ruiz said he was unable to acquire it but Brown revealed cards for him and Moreau he said he had purchased.

Steven Ruiz said Brown’s girlfriend contacted Ruiz over the summer to obtain a card saying he had received the Johnson & Johnson shot. According to text messages provided by Ruiz, Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, offered $500 for a fake card.

Brown’s lawyer denied the claims.

“Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine,” Sean Burstyn texted the newspaper. “Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl.

“One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country’s vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip.”

The Buccaneers tweeted a statement in response to the report.

“After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy. All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed,” the statement said.

Ruiz told the Times he went public with the accusation after Brown failed to pay $10,000 owed to him.

Brown tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the Buccaneers’ Week 3 loss to the Rams. He has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury.

The NFL could discipline anyone attempting to use a counterfeit vaccination card under the league’s personal conduct policy, league spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Times. Brown also could face legal issues if he used a fake card.