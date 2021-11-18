Not that this one hasn’t endured a couple of the same disheartening outcomes. Harvard lost, 18-16, in five overtimes at Princeton after its winning conversion pass was nullified upon a controversial review. Though the league office acknowledged that the points should have counted, it still allowed Princeton’s victory to stand. A week later, the Crimson lost at home to Dartmouth, 20-17, on a last-minute field goal.

“2019 is ancient history,” observed Crimson coach Tim Murphy, whose resilient varsity (7-2, 4-2 Ivy League) takes on archrival Yale (5-4, 4-2) for the 137th time in Yale Bowl Saturday. “This is a much different football team.”

NEW HAVEN — This is where Harvard’s ill-starred football season ended two years ago with a fifth consecutive wrenching defeat in double overtime after leading by two touchdowns with less than two minutes to play.

Advertisement

“I told our players, technically it was two straight losses,” said Murphy. “But we beat Princeton — end of story. And we came within one play of beating Dartmouth. That’s the team we are. They took that to heart.”

Since then, Harvard has rebounded to trample Columbia, 49-21, on the road and stifle Pennsylvania, 23-7, in its home finale.

“We’re better than those two losses, and we’re not going to let that dictate our season,” said captain Jordan Hill. “We’re not going to let that be the lasting impression that we have on what this team is.

“Those games proved to us that we are still a great team, that we can compete with the best of them and that when it really comes down to it that we can win.”

Though a share of the Ivy crown is unlikely — the league’s two best teams (Dartmouth and Princeton) would have to lose to two of its worst (Brown and Penn) — a triumph over Yale, which has won three of the last four games in the series, would be deeply satisfying.

Advertisement

“Now we get an opportunity to finish out the season the way that we wanted to,” said Hill.

Hill and his defensive colleagues have been the team’s weekly constant, ranking fourth in Division 1-AA in fewest points allowed (13.1), first in rushing defense (54.6 yards), and second in sacks (36).

“Their defensive front seven is as good as any we’ve seen,” said Yale coach Tony Reno.

They’ll be tested by a Yale offense that is averaging 30 points a game, posted 63 at Brown two Saturdays ago, and has flourished since sophomore Nolan Grooms settled in at quarterback in midseason.

“Grooms is a bit of a nightmare,” said Murphy. “He can do it all and at times has done it all. They’ve got a very solid running game. They’ve got some outstanding wide receivers. And they have a dual-threat quarterback where you have to account for him on every play.”

Harvard, which has won Ivy games with three different signal callers (currently junior Luke Emge), also has multiple weapons, most notably junior Aaron Shampklin, the league’s rushing leader (96 yards per game), and sophomore Aidan Borguet, who scored four long touchdowns (47, 59, 60, and 67 yards) at Yale last time.

“Those two backs are extremely explosive,” said Reno. “There’ve been plenty of plays throughout the season where they break tackles and are able to make people miss. You’ve got your work cut out for you to try to bottle those guys up.”

Advertisement

The Bulldogs, who won three Ivy outings in a row after an overtime loss at Dartmouth, saw their title hopes all but vanish last week with a 35-20 loss at Princeton.

“Princeton played a great game, credit to them,” said captain John Dean, a Wrentham native and Xaverian product. “We just didn’t play the game we thought we could have played.”

The challenge for Yale is to turn the page the way that it did in 2019 when it bounced back from a flogging at Dartmouth to win its final six games and grab a share of the Ivy title.

“Coach Reno does a great job preaching to us that the only focus we should have on the field is winning the play that we’re part of,” said Dean. “Once that play’s over, continue to do that the next play. We’re not thinking about the scoreboard.”

That’s how Yale won the last encounter with Harvard, 50-43, after trailing, 36-19.

“You’ve got to be ready to win the game on the last play,” said Reno. “That’s understood in each game and especially in this one.”

Because COVID wiped out last season, the Crimson have waited two years for redemption in the Bowl.

“So many guys took time off to come back,” said Hill, who’s one of 31 seniors on the roster. “We’re focused on the fact that we’re still here and are getting the opportunity to go down there and do what we should have done in 2019 — which is get a W.”