The players didn’t know how to respond.

“Remember to get your permission slips signed for the Patriots-Falcons game.”

ATLANTA — In a team meeting a couple of weeks ago, Westover High School football coach Adam Miller slipped in a surprise instruction for his players:

“They kind of stood there and were confused about what I was saying,” Miller recalled.

Then, the coach broke the news: Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown, a 2011 graduate of Westover, had reached out to the county athletic director to invite the team to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch the Patriots take on the Falcons in November.

Upon hearing the plans, the players started clapping and rejoiced in celebration.

Advertisement

“They were all jacked up,” Miller said. “A lot of our kids have never been to an NFL game, so this is a great experience for them.”

Brown and his foundation, TB77 Cares, arranged for buses to transport 90 Westover students to attend Thursday night’s game, also supplying them with meals for the ride and gift cards to purchase concessions at the stadium.

Before kickoff, the group had a chance to tour the stadium.

Westover High School is located in Albany, Ga., about a three-hour drive from Atlanta, so it was certainly a long day for the players and coaches. But the gesture was too good to pass up.

Plus, Westover’s mascot is a Patriot.

“He’s a big deal,” Miller said of Brown. “It’s a big deal for us.”

The Westover players got a chance to watch Brown, who is back on the field after an eight-game absence because of a calf injury. Brown, at 6 feet 8 inches and 380 pounds, brings a dominant presence to New England’s offensive line.

Even though he graduated a decade ago, there’s still a buzz about Brown back at Westover. Miller said one of the first things visitors see after walking through the school’s front door is a picture of Brown holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots during the 2018 season.

Advertisement

Brown has clearly stayed involved, too.

“We’re just so thankful for Trent,” Miller said. “He’s from here, so he understands life here and how something like this could really change a young man’s life. It’s just great for our kids to be exposed to it, watching someone from the same place they’re from playing at the NFL level. Hopefully, it will inspire some of them.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.