The first MIAA statewide football tournament moves to the semifinals, which means all games will take place at neutral sites. There are 16 semifinals across eight divisions to determine which teams will play in the Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium (Dec. 1-2, 6). Here are our picks to make it to the state finals:

Matthew Mitchell (4) and St. John's Prep had Central Catholic well defended in their matchup earlier this season.

Central Catholic vs. St. John’s Prep (Friday, 7 p.m. at Cawley Stadium, Lowell): On Sept. 18, Prep throttled Central for a 49-14 victory, and SJP stopped the Raiders in consecutive D1 North finals en route to Super Bowl wins in 2018 and 2019, but each meeting starts fresh at 0-0. Pick: Central Catholic.

Franklin vs. Springfield Central (Saturday, 11 a.m. at Shrewsbury): The Panthers have had a special season with senior tailback Mack Gulla leading a balanced offense. Yet William Watson and the Golden Eagles passing attack might prove unstoppable. Pick: Springfield Central.

DIVISION 2

Milford vs. King Philip (Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Marciano Stadium, Brockton): The Scarlet Hawks absorbed their first loss of the season, 17-14, on Oct. 15 against KP. Both Hockomock powers love a ground-and-pound approach that is appropriate for a game in the City of Champions. Pick: King Philip.

Catholic Memorial vs. Marshfield (Saturday, 4 p.m. at Marciano Stadium, Brockton): It’s been a season to remember for the 9-1 Rams, who just picked off undefeated Lincoln-Sudbury, but face a nearly impossible task against top-ranked CM. Pick: Catholic Memorial.

DIVISION 3

Marblehead vs. Westfield (Saturday, 3 p.m. at Shrewsbury): Freshman quarterback Jaxson St. Pierre and the 8-1 Bombers look to end Marblehead’s state-best 20-game win streak. Pick: Marblehead.

Billerica vs. North Attleborough (Saturday, 4 p.m. at Quincy Veterans Stadium): Tyler DeMattio and Tyler Bannon have formed an impressive 1-2 punch that led the Red Rocketeers to a 62-point performance against sixth-seeded Milton. Now they face a stingy Billerica defense that allows just 10.8 points per game. Pick: North Attleborough.

DIVISION 4

Scituate vs. Grafton (Saturday, 1 p.m. at Shrewsbury): With Andrew Bossey and Keegan Sullivan back in the lineup, the top-seeded Sailors edged previously undefeated Ashland, 21-14, to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. Grafton (10-0) is averaging 38.5 points per game over four wins and is certainly capable of stopping Scituate’s run. Pick: Scituate.

Duxbury vs. Foxborough (Saturday, 7 p.m. at Quincy Veterans Stadium): Are the Dragons on a collision course for a rematch with Patriot League rival Scituate at Gillette Stadium? Not if Dylan Gordon and the Foxborough Warriors have anything to say about it. Pick: Foxborough.

DIVISION 5

North Reading vs. Pentucket (Friday, 5 p.m. at Manning Field, Lynn): These Cape Ann League rivals meet in the first half of a doubleheader in Lynn with their potential Super Bowl adversaries watching from the stands. Pentucket is looking to avenge a 20-0 loss at North Reading in Week 3. Pick: North Reading.

Swampscott vs. Bishop Fenwick (Friday, 8 p.m. at Manning Field, Lynn): The Big Blue supporters will flood Manning Field to cheer on defending D5 champion Swampscott (10-0), but the Crusaders won’t mind spoiling their return to Gillette. Pick: Bishop Fenwick.

DIVISION 6

Abington vs. St. Mary’s (Friday, 7 p.m. at Quincy Veterans Stadium): Jim Kelliher goes for his 300th career win in a tough matchup against the Spartans, who feature one of the best rushing tandems in the state in David Brown and Derick Coulanges. Pick: St. Mary’s.

Rockland vs. Blackstone Valley Tech (Saturday, 1 p.m. at Walpole): After opening the season with consecutive losses, and losing their final regular season matchup with Assabet due to COVID protocols, BVT has come out gangbusters in the playoffs, and managed to down top-seeded Stoneham, 28-14, thanks to a spirited defensive effort. They won’t catch this Rockland team off guard. Pick: Rockland.

DIVISION 7

Cohasset vs. Mashpee (Friday, 7 p.m. at Carver): In yet another testament to the strength of the South Shore League, the rival Clippers and Falcons will do battle on the home turf of fellow Tobin League program Carver. The winner gets Northbridge or top-seeded Wahconah in the Super Bowl. Pick: Mashpee.

Wahconah vs. Northbridge (Saturday, 1 p.m. at Holyoke): Northbridge coach Ken LaChapelle has over 500 career wins, including three postseason victories over Wachonah since 2001. Pick: Northbridge.

DIVISION 8

Hoosac Valley vs. Hull (Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Shepherd Hill): It doesn’t get much more statewide than this matchup. The top-ranked Hurricanes travel to the middle of the state to face one of six teams from the South Shore League that are still alive. Iron sharpens iron, and Hull will be ready for battle. Pick: Hull.

Randolph vs. Oxford (Saturday, 12 p.m. at Lincoln-Sudbury): The Blue Devils got healthy right in time for the playoffs and have gone on long road trips to win two playoff games over Lee and Ware. Now they take a relatively short trip to Sudbury to face an 8-2 Oxford team that has won five straight. Pick: Randolph.

