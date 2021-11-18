But this was not a pretty win, or a particularly impressive one. The offense came back to earth and only scored one touchdown against the NFL’s 31st-ranked scoring defense. The defense dominated a Falcons unit that ranked 25th in scoring and didn’t have its best playmaker, Cordarrelle Patterson, who was out with an ankle injury. And the Falcons sabotaged themselves with nine penalties for 72 yards.

▪ Credit the Patriots for playing stout defense, making enough plays on offense, and doing what they needed to do to get out of town with their fifth straight win.

The Falcons are a sub-.500 team that lost their previous game, 43-3, to the Cowboys. The Patriots should have put this game away earlier, but couldn’t finish off drives and made too many mistakes on offense.

Thursday night road games are never easy, and the Patriots have to feel good about getting to 7-4 as they enter an 11-day break before a crucial game against the Titans. But this win didn’t prove anything other than the Patriots can beat up a bad team.

▪ The Falcons’ offense had Kyle Pitts and not much else, and the Patriots had no problem shutting them down. It was the Patriots’ 13th shutout in the Bill Belichick era, and first since last year’s 45-0 win over the Chargers. And they held the Falcons to just 165 yards, and 2 for 10 on third down. Pitts, the outstanding rookie tight end, had just three catches for 29 yards.

And Matt Ryan left the game a bloodied mess. He was sacked four times and hit 11 times on just 32 passing plays. The Patriots also intercepted the Falcons four times (Ryan twice), increasing their league-leading total to 18.

▪ Mac Jones and the Patriots’ passing attack looked flat after a dominant performance last Sunday against the Browns. Jones hit 22-of-26 passes for 207 yards, but he didn’t complete a pass over 20 yards, threw a bad interception in the first half, and took three sacks for 33 yards. The Patriots also struggled situationally, going 1 for 2 in the red zone and 4 for 11 on third down.

Credit Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who held the same role for the Patriots from 2006-09, for having a good plan of attack. Pees used a lot of man coverage to get the Patriots off their timing, and confused Jones and the offensive line with the blitz, creating three unblocked rushers, two of which ruined Patriots drives.

The Falcons entered the game ranked 31st in the NFL in points allowed (29.2 per game), but Pees had the instruction manual on how to slow down the Patriots’ offense.

▪ Of course, the Falcons still obliged with a handful of coverage breakdowns. They had a bad one on Nelson Agholor’s 19-yard touchdown reception, with half the defense playing man coverage and half the defense playing zone. They also let Jakobi Meyers get wide open late in the second quarter to help the Patriots get in line for a field goal.

The Patriots certainly weren’t flawless, but they were happy to sit back and let the Falcons make mistakes.

▪ Speaking of, you can always count on the Falcons’ offense to go backward in a crucial moment. We remember the Falcons going from field goal range to third and 33 in Super Bowl LI. Thursday, they had an equally embarrassing stretch in the second quarter: Pitts came up an inch short of the first-down marker, Ryan took a 13-yard sack on third and inches, the Falcons had a field goal wiped out by an illegal formation penalty, then Younghoe Koo missed the 50-yard field goal attempt.

I really don’t want to keep ragging on the Falcons for their 28-3 choke, but they make it too easy.

▪ The Patriots’ running backs were excellent again. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson basically alternated series, and both were effective. Harris finished with 56 yards on 10 carries and ripped off consecutive runs of 14 and 17 yards in the first half. Stevenson finished with 69 yards on 12 yards, including a 21-yarder in the first half, and had an impressive 36-yard run in the fourth quarter that was called back because of a penalty.

▪ Second-year safety Kyle Dugger had one of his best nights as a pro. He had a diving pass breakup on a slant pass to Pitts, then made a terrific tackle in the open field on Russell Gage, which would have led to big yardage had Dugger whiffed. Dugger led the Patriots with four tackles in the first half, and also put a big thump on Qadree Ollison for no gain. Dugger is really starting to blossom in his second season.

▪ Another great short-yardage stand by the Patriots’ defense. Earlier in the season, it was stuffing Dallas in four straight plays from the 1-yard line. Thursday, it was the Patriots stuffing the Falcons on third- and fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter with the Falcons threatening to score. Adrian Phillips was in on both tackles.

▪ The Patriots continue to commit uncharacteristic penalties on special teams. Cody Davis got busted for a holding penalty (though it was fairly ticky-tack), that cost the Patriots 20 yards of field position. And Justin Bethel was flagged for an illegal block in the back right after the two-minute warning. Per NFLPenalties.com, the Patriots now have 11 penalties on special teams this year, tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

▪ The Patriots tried to get N’Keal Harry involved, but still couldn’t do it. They got him a 5-yard pass on the opening drive, and he had two catches before halftime. And early in the third quarter, Harry took an end-around 13 yards, but it was wiped out by a Jonnu Smith holding penalty. But he’s still an afterthought Harry was wide open on the sideline on Jones’ interception in the third quarter, but Jones never saw him. For as big and physical as Harry is, it is confounding that the Patriots can’t or won’t get him the ball more.

▪ Nice game by punter Jake Bailey, pinning the Falcons inside their 20 on each of his first three punts. The Patriots dominated the field position game — of the Falcons’ first six drives, their best field position was their own 21 yard line, average start on the 14.

▪ And Nick Folk might be the Patriots’ MVP again this season, going 4 for 4 on field goals, including a 52-yarder that he nailed right down the middle (never mind that he missed a late PAT). Folk is 25 for 27 on the season, he leads the NFL in points scored and field goals made, and he is perfect from under 50 yards on the season.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.