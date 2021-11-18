Facing a powerhouse that has outscored mostly Division 1 opponents, 371-94, during a 10-0 season elicits the same kind of longshot odds. But Marshfield (9-1) is hoping to find the fighting spirit at Brockton’s Rocky Marciano Stadium (Saturday, 4 p.m.) and give the prohibitive title favorites their best shot.

Well, first he explained the context to his student-athletes. At 37-0 with 33 knockouts, Tyson was a 42-1 favorite heading into the fight, which was perceived to be a tune-up ahead of a potential bout with Evander Holyfield. Instead, Douglas earned a narrow decision through nine rounds and became heavyweight champion.

To begin this week of preparation for the unenviable task of taking on top-seeded Catholic Memorial in the Division 2 semifinals, Marshfield coach Chris Arouca showed his players a clip of Buster Douglas knocking out then heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

“All week we’ve been preaching to the kids that you can’t pull off a big upset without planning to do it first,” said Arouca, a 1998 Marshfield graduate who spent 12 years as an assistant at his alma mater, then coached briefly at Hingham before succeeding Lou Silva at Marshfield in 2018.

“You know a team like CM, they’re going to land some haymakers. They’re a matchup problem for anybody. And Coach [John] DiBiaso’s resume speaks for itself. So they’re well-coached and highly-skilled. You just have to weather the storm and see if you’re in it at the end.”

“But in the fourth quarter of a tight game, I would say our kids know what to do, or that at least they’ve been there before.”

Marshfield’s season has been a gauntlet, beginning with a thrilling 47-42 loss to St. John’s Prep that went down to the final seconds. The Rams bounced back with a 34-33 win at Methuen, then beat BC High (35-0) and La Salle Academy (36-21) before going 4-0 in Patriot League play.

Junior skill players Jack Marini and Jason O’Keefe have been integral pieces for Marshfield’s offense. Senior Ross Olinger anchors the offensive line, and Luke and Matt McAlpine, Casey Trodden, and Brady Nicholson form an elite linebacker corps.

Despite earning the fourth seed in the Div. 2 bracket, the Rams were regarded as underdogs against fifth-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury last Friday. But they overcame an early 14-0 deficit and earned a 27-23 win with two clutch touchdowns late, snapping the Warriors’ 15-game win streak.

Arouca pointed to the experience of his team, which is almost completely comprised of upperclassmen, as a reason for their success in close games.

For seniors like Trodden, it’s all about believing in your teammates.

“That whole week of prep [against L-S] we really came together as a team,” said Trodden, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound outside linebacker and safety.

“We had faith in the guy next to us and that’s what gave us the feeling we could hang with [L-S]. Coach [Arouca] knew what he was doing by scheduling those first few weeks and it’s really paying off now, because we know we can hang with those powerhouses.”

When it comes to preparing for CM, the Rams are sure to respect their opponent’s talent in all three phases. Yet they’re also making a concerted effort to focus on the process, and not get overwhelmed by the challenge at hand.

“You can’t make [the Knights] bigger than they are in your mind,” said Marshfield senior quarterback Owen Masterson. “They’re already pretty big and fast. We just have to have the mind-set that they’re just 16, 17, 18 year-olds and that we can still come out and win this game.”

“We’re trying to give them as good a fight as they’ve had. If we’re going to go out, we want to represent Marshfield football by giving it all our all, and laying the foundation for the next couple years.”

After showing his players the boxing clip, Arouca ran through some game film of the 2015 Marshfield team that was 10-0 heading into the D2 state semifinals, and fell, 28-14, to Reading. The Rockets were upset in turn, 27-13, by Nashoba in the Super Bowl, proving that the MIAA state tournament is not immune to unexpected results.

Since they’ve already taken this storied program further than it’s been since 2015, the Rams are almost playing with house money. They could come away as winners by competing with a program that has been to consecutive D1 Super Bowls, or they could pull off one of the greatest upsets in the history of Massachusetts football.

“I told them, the rest of the season, all we have left are banner games.” said Arouca. “If you win, you can come back to the gym, and tell your kids that you were on that team. That’s a good position to be in.”