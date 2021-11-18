We’ll be tracking the game live, providing analysis and updates throughout. Follow along below.

New England will look to extend its win streak to five games over the 4-5 Falcons.

The Patriots are in Atlanta (the site of their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams) to take on the Falcons (who they beat in Super Bowl LI, which ... of course you remember ) on Thursday Night Football.

Numbers to keep an eye on tonight — 6:16 p.m.

•J.C. Jackson is tied with Asante Samuel for 11th in team history with 22 career interceptions. With one more pick, he’ll move into sole possession of 10th place on the Patriots all-time interception list.

•Mac Jones has a 4-0 road record to start his NFL career. He is the first rookie QB to win his first four road games since Dak Prescott in 2016. The most consecutive road wins to start a season by a rookie QB is six by Roethlisberger (2004) and Prescott.

Matthew Slater will play in his 200th career regular season game this week against Atlanta. He will be the fifth Patriots player to reach 200 regular season games, joining Tom Brady (285), Bruce Armstrong (212), Julius Adams (206) and Stephen Gostkowski (204).

•WR Jakobi Meyers completed two passes for 45 yards in Week 4 against Tampa Bay. The Patriots have never had a wide receiver complete more than two passes in a single season. The most passes thrown by a non quarterback in a single season for the Patriots were by RB Andy Johnson, who was 7-of-9 for 194 yards with four touchdowns in 1981 and RB Dick Christy, who was 6-of-11 for 94 yards with two touchdowns in 1960.

•Devin McCourty has 29 career regular season interceptions, tied for third all-time in team history, behind Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn, with 36 interceptions. He needs one more interception to become the third Patriots player with 30 career interceptions.

•Matthew Judon leads the Patriots with 9½ sacks, tying his record for most sacks in a season that he had in 2019 with Baltimore. The last time the Pats had a player reach double digits in sacks was Chandler Jones with 12½ in 2015.

Patriots vs. Falcons — 6:00 p.m.

Welcome back to football, and a Thursday night showdown between the Patriots and Falcons. New England (6-4) is looking to win its fifth straight, while Atlanta (5-5) is hoping to distinguish itself in the NFC playoff race. We’ll have all the updates you need, all night long, so keep it here. CUE THE BELLS.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.