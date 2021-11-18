The rest of the night however, the big hits — and big cheers — belonged to the big hitters from New England.

After all, the Atlanta-born rapper has churned out plenty of big hits.

ATLANTA — Young Thug popped up on the Jumbotron at halftime Thursday night and finally the locals who showed up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium had something to scream about.

Turning in yet another chart-topping, dominating defensive performance, the Patriots pounded the Falcons, 25-0, in prime time to earn their fifth straight win.

New England put the wraps on Matt Ryan, flummoxing the veteran quarterback the way they have so many baby-faced signal-callers this year.

As for their own cherub under center, Mac Jones, he turned in another efficient performance, completing 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Patriots (7-4) now get to their mini-bye weekend off before focusing on the first of back-to-back pivotal AFC matchups against the Titans (Nov. 28) and Bills (Dec. 6).

A promising Patriots drive to open the game stalled when Brandon Bolden was stopped short on third down. Jake Bailey took a little of the sting out of the sluggish start when he pinned the Falcons deep with a 44-yard punt that rolled out of bounds at the 4-yard line.

Atlanta’s initial drive was a harbinger of things to come.

Kyle Dugger put an exclamation point on the three-and-out when he broke up a pass over the middle to towering tight end Kyle Pitts.

Dugger popped on a lot of people’s radar screens two years ago for the way he blanketed tight ends during Senior Bowl week.

New England drove into the red zone on its next drive but couldn’t punch it in the end zone when Hunter Henry ran one way and Jones lofted a fade that went the other.

Mr. Reliable, Nick Folk, salvaged some points when he slammed home the 32-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Atlanta’s next drive was also fruitless.

After an initial first down, Davon Godchaux dropped Qadree Ollison for a loss. Ryan then tried back-to-back deep shots to Tajae Sharpe (Devin McCourty breakup; Sharpe catch out of bounds) with no success.

Dustin Colquitt’s 50-yard punt put the ball at the 24 when Gunner Olszewski did what he almost never does, called for a fair catch.

Damien Harris opened the drive with back-to-back runs of 14 and 17 yards following paths created by Jakob Johnson. The German tank, as he is affectionately known by his teammates, blasted a pair of Falcons nearly to Buckhead to set the physical tone for the drive.

With the Falcons cheating toward the line of scrimmage with their eyes on Harris, Jones pulled a nifty ball fake and hit Nelson Agholor, who didn’t have a defender within 10 yards of him, on a crosser and the receiver waltzed into the end zone untouched from 19 yards to boost the lead to 10-0.

The Falcons finally looked poised to answer, but a 13-yard sack by Kyle Van Noy on third down squashed a promising drive and forced a 45-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo, which he easily made.

Or did he?

An illegal formation on blocker Drew Dalman cost the Falcons 5 yards and ultimately 3 points as Koo sailed his 50-yard try wide left.

What little enthusiasm there was in the stands for the home team seemed to float out of the building after that sequence.

Jones was dumped for a 14-yard loss on first down and the offense never could recover. Bailey again bailed them out however, dropping his punt at the 14.

Ryan, in his 14th season, had no answers and no receivers. Matthew Judon crunched Ryan on third down to set a career high in sacks (10.5).

The Patriots took over on their own 32 and moved with Jones hitting four straight passes before he was sacked, pushing the Patriots out of field goal range.

The rookie showed chutzpah, though, and came back to complete a 10-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers to put them back in field position.

With Brian Hoyer having a fireside chat with the steaming Jones on the sideline, Folk slipped through a 44-yard field goal to give the visitors a 13-0 lead at the half.

After back-to-back-to-back punts to open the second half, the Patriots started moving the ball, but just when it looked like they were ready to stick the final fork in the Falcons, the birds showed signs of life.

One play after placing a perfect third-down pass into Henry’s hands, Jones got greedy. He tried to stick a pass into too tight a window and A.J. Terrell bumped Jonnu Smith ever so slightly to snag the interception.

The Falcons’ offense fed off the energy from the turnover and put together its best drive of the night, moving quickly to the New England 16.

Then the Patriots threw up their brick wall.

Dont’a Hightower rocked fullback Keith Smith for no gain on third and 1, and Carl Davis and Adrian Phillips swamped Ollison on fourth and 1 to end the threat, and New England headed to the fourth quarter still pitching a shutout.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.