The Sox have seven open spots on their 40-man roster, so there is wiggle room. But they can’t protect everyone.

Friday marks the deadline by which the Sox must determine which players they protect from the Rule 5 draft. If protected, a player must be added to the 40-man roster. If not, well, into the Rule 5 draft they go.

Organizational depth works from the ground up, and on Friday, the Red Sox will have to decide which of their depth pieces are most important.

Here’s what lies ahead and the likeliest decisions.

Will be protected

▪ INF Jeter Downs: He had a forgettable year in Triple A Worcester, but this a no-brainer.

Downs was acquired from the Dodgers along with Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong for superstar Mookie Betts before the 2020 season. With that came great expectations for Downs, who had seemed to find his footing in the Dodgers system, hitting a combined .276/.362/.526 with an .888 OPS and 24 homers between High A and Double A.

His progression might have been stalled, however, with the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season. He hit just .190 with a whopping 131 strikeouts in 405 plate appearances this past season.

Downs, who turned 23 in August, isn’t the best defender, likely limited to second base.

Last year was one he and the Sox will have to flush. Next year should be the true indicator of what they really have.

▪ P Brayan Bello: The righthander made a name for himself by recording a 2.27 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 31⅔ innings at High A Greenville. That prompted the Sox to promote him to Double A Portland, but he struggled there, posting a 4.66 ERA in 63⅔ innings. Nevertheless, the strikeouts (87) were still there, aided by a fastball that touched triple digits and a devastating changeup.

Time will tell whether Bello, who added a slider to his arsenal, can be a starter. His delivery needs work, yet he is only 22 and can sling it, giving the Red Sox a high-power arm, be it in the rotation or bullpen, for the future.

▪ P Josh Winckowski: Acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade, he posted a 4.86 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) at Portland. Winckowski, whose fastball can reach 97, pitched better in Triple A, with a 2.25 ERA over the small sample size of 12 innings.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made it a priority to add roster depth/flexibility all the way up and down the pipeline, and Winckowski certainly falls under that umbrella.

▪ P Kutter Crawford: He lost all of 2019 to Tommy John surgery and 2020 to the pandemic. Crawford looked up last season and suddenly he was 25 years old.

Kutter Crawford lasted two innings in a start against Cleveland Sept. 5. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff/Matthew J Lee

He made a strong impression at Portland, recording a 3.30 ERA in 10 starts, before he was promoted. He struggled at Worcester, with a 5.21 ERA in 10 games (nine starts), but earned his big league debut in September following the Red Sox’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Crawford worked himself into top shape over the course of last offseason, and it paid dividends. He is likely to be someone the Sox protect.

On the fence

▪ OF Gilberto Jimenez: At the start of spring training, manager Alex Cora raved about Jimenez, likening him to former big-league second baseman Luis Castillo. Like Castillo, Jimenez is a switch hitter, something he began doing once he reached pro ball, and is a huge bat-to-ball guy.

He hit .306 this past year in Low A Salem, but he is 21 and hasn’t gone beyond that level. He has little oomph in his swing, and is still learning how to hit for more power (just six homers in 945 career plate appearances).

Gilberto Jimenez may or may not have seen his last days in the Red Sox organization. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

There’s no denying that there’s talent there, but he is still a ways away from the majors, and if the Sox protect him, it would limit their roster flexibility.

If they don’t protect him, he almost certainly would be taken by another organization.

▪ INF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela: He has emerged as a stellar center fielder and a solid shortstop/second baseman, but he hit just .251 in Low A with a 5.8 percent walk rate. Like Jimenez, Rafaela hasn’t played beyond Salem, which might limit his chances of being protected.

▪ P Thad Ward: This might be the most fascinating case of all. Ward led the Sox system in strikeouts in 2019 with 157 between two Single A stops, while posting a 2.78 ERA. But he missed all of 2020 because of the COVID shutdown and most of 2021 after Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox are now in a bind. Do they protect a promising right arm that will spend much of 2022 on the injured list? Or do they let him walk?

▪ P Durbin Feltman: He could get protected as optionable middle-relief depth. He had a 3.62 ERA in 22 games at Portland, followed by 2.59 in 17 at Worcester.

Probably not

▪ C Kole Cottam: He swung it well last year, batting .278 with 10 homers and an .871 OPS between High A and Double A. But the Sox already have four catchers on the 40-man roster, leaving Cottam as the odd man out.

▪ P Victor Santos: He was acquired last summer from the Phillies and pitched to the tune of a 2.58 ERA at Double A Portland in 45⅓ innings. Yet he lacks upside as a middle reliever, making him a candidate to go unprotected.

▪ P AJ Politi: He will be 26 next year and hasn’t played above Double A, where he had a 6.36 ERA in 75 innings this past season. He’s always been a high-walk guy, dating back to his days at Seton Hall. In 2021, he walked 4.6 batters per nine innings, a bit above his career average of 4.2.

▪ P Kaleb Ort: Like Garrett Whitlock, Ort was a Rule 5 pick who came over from the Yankees in 2020. Only difference is that Ort was chosen in the minor league portion.

He made his big league debut — one-third of an inning — in September with the Sox.

Kaleb Ort works against the Mariners in a game at Seattle Sept. 13. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Despite pitching very well in 2021, with a 2.98 ERA in 45⅓ innings at Worcester, he will be 30 in February, making it difficult to envision much more room for growth.

▪ P Frank German: German, a part of the Adam Ottavino trade with the Yankees, struggled for much of the season at Portland, compiling a 5.42 ERA in 18 starts. He showed promise as a reliever, working to the tune of a 1.13 ERA over six appearances.

The small look at him in that role, however, is unlikely to keep him protected.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.