Division 1 semifinal — Central Catholic vs. St. John’s Prep (at Cawley Stadium, Lowell, 7 p.m.)

Division 2 semifinal — King Philip vs. Milford (at Marciano Stadium, Brockton, 7:30 p.m.)

Division 5 semifinals — North Reading vs. Pentucket (at Manning Field, Lynn, 5 p.m.); Bishop Fenwick vs. Swampscott (at Manning Field, 8 p.m.)

Division 6 semifinal — Abington vs. St. Mary’s (at Veterans Stadium, Quincy, 7 p.m.)

Division 7 semifinal — Cohasset vs. Mashpee (at Carver High, 7 p.m.)

Division 8 semifinal — Hoosac Valley vs. Hull (at Shepherd Hill High, 6:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY

Division 1 semifinal — Franklin vs. Springfield Central (at Shrewsbury High, 11 a.m.)

Division 2 semifinal — Catholic Memorial vs. Marshfield (at Marciano Stadium, Brockton, 4 p.m.)

Division 3 semifinals — Marblehead vs. Westfield (at Shrewsbury High, 3 p.m.); Billerica vs. North Attleborough (at Veterans Stadium, Quincy, 4 p.m.)

Division 4 semifinals — Scituate vs. Grafton (at Marciano Stadium, Brockton, 1 p.m.); Duxbury vs. Foxborough (at Veterans Stadium, Quincy, 7 p.m.)

Division 6 semifinal — Blackstone Valley Tech vs. Rockland (at Walpole High, 1 p.m.)

Division 7 semifinal — Northbridge vs. Wahconah (at Holyoke High, 1 p.m.)

Division 8 semifinal — Oxford vs. Randolph (at Lincoln-Sudbury, 12 p.m.)

Boys’ soccer

SATURDAY

Division 1 final — Brookline vs. Newton North (at Manning Field, Lynn, 4 p.m.)

Division 2 final — Canton vs. West Springfield (at Doyle Field, Leominster, 1:30 p.m.)

Division 3 final — Belchertown vs. Norwell (at Medway High, 11 a.m.)

Division 4 final — Easthampton vs. Frontier (at Chicopee Comp, 12 p.m.)

Division 5 final — Bromfield vs. Douglas (at Doyle Field, Leominster, 11 a.m.)

Girls’ soccer

SATURDAY

Division 1 final — Hingham vs. Natick (at Whitman-Hanson High, 3 p.m.)

Division 2 final — Silver Lake vs. Whitman-Hanson (at Hingham High, 6 p.m.)

Division 3 final — Dedham vs. Norwell (at Medway High, 1:30 p.m.)

Division 4 final — Cohasset vs. Hamilton-Wenham (at Manning Field, Lynn, 12 p.m.)

Division 5 final — Palmer vs. Sutton (at Chicopee Comp, 2:30 p.m.)

Field hockey

Division 1 final — Andover vs. Walpole (TBA)

Division 2 final — Nashoba vs. Westwood (TBA)

Division 3 final — Sandwich vs. Watertown (TBA)

Division 4 final — Ipswich vs. Uxbridge (TBA)

Girls’ volleyball

FRIDAY

Division 5 final — Paulo Friere vs. Frontier (at West Springfield High, 6:30 p.m.)

SATURDAY

Division 1 final — Needham vs. Newton North (at Wellesley High, 12 p.m.)

Division 2 final — Hopkinton vs. Westborough (at Tewksbury High, 4 p.m.)

Division 3 final — Dennis-Yarmouth vs. Old Rochester (TBA)

Division 4 final — Ipswich vs. Medway (at Tewksbury High, 1:30 p.m.)

Boys’ cross-country

SATURDAY at Wrentham Development Center

Division 1 — 10 a.m.

Division 2 — 11:30 a.m.

Division 3 — 1 p.m.

Girls’ cross-country

SATURDAY at Wrentham Development Center

Division 1 — 10:45 a.m.

Division 2 — 12:15 p.m.

Division 3 — 1:45 p.m.





