In the Gillette Stadium press box late one season, two New York writers had a conversation about Pro Bowl berths. They ran down a list, picking out deserving players and those who should have been passed over.

This story originally appeared in Point After, the Globe’s Patriots/NFL newsletter. Sign up to get it in your inbox.

“Ehhhh,” said one, and the other clearly agreed. Slater was too old, not the elite gunner he used to be. He had been great, but his time had past.

Later that same game, the Patriots had to punt the ball away to the Jets. On the play, Slater eluded a pair of blockers, streaked downfield, and downed the ball inside the five-yard line. It was an astounding play that showcased his speed, elusiveness, and football IQ.

Advertisement

One writer turned to the other and said: “OK, now I see why he made the Pro Bowl.”

On Thursday against the Falcons, Slater will play the 200th game of his NFL career. He will become the fifth Patriot to reach the mark, joining Tom Brady (285), Bruce Armstrong (212), Julius Adams (206) and Stephen Gostkowski (204). He’s the longest-tenured player on the roster, and the milestone is a lasting monument to the 36-year-old’s perseverance, consistency, and character.

It is also roughly 190 games more than some thought he would last in the NFL.

A fifth-round pick out of UCLA in 2008, Slater had great speed and a football pedigree (he’s the son of Hall of Famer Jackie Slater). But where was he going to play? He did a bunch of stuff in college — backup receiver, part-time return man, defensive back — but he was hindered by the occasional injury, and wasn’t considered much of a prospect. Really, the pick was a Bill Belichick special: the introductory phone call was something along the lines of, “We’re not 100 percent sure where you’ll play, but we’ll find a spot.”

Advertisement

He managed to hang on as a rookie, finding a job as a backup return man, as well as occasional defensive back and receiver. But it was a rough season. One awful cold and rainy November afternoon against the Steelers that year, he botched a kick return so badly, it was almost comical: The ball bounced off his chest, and when he reached down to try and get it, he accidentally kicked it away. One of the Steelers shoved him out of the way, and another recovered the fumble.

Matthew Slater curled up in a ball at right after he fumbled a late third quarter kickoff against Pittsburgh in his rookie year. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

It was the sort of gaffe that would ruin most rookies. Honestly, given the state of the New England roster and how Belichick usually handles return men with bad mitts, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Slater’s locker empty the following Monday.

In his lowest moment in what was a rough season, and while many other high-profile teammates ducked into the trainers room or took off before the media was allowed in, he talked. He waited for every questioner to ask him about that hideous moment, and he explained what happened, calmly and rationally.

Turns out, he wasn’t let go. In the years since, Slater has distinguished himself as a franchise pillar, someone who was absolutely vital to New England’s success. A two-time All-Pro, he was terrific on and off the field. He served as a leader for younger players, a guiding presence for elite and back-of-the-roster players alike. (By way of example, he and Julian Edelman were roommates for a stretch. That would have made far more compelling TV than any episode of Hard Knocks.)

Advertisement

Julian Edelman, left, and Matthew Slater were roommates early on in their careers with the Patriots. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

He became a go-to guy in the locker room — an authoritative voice who could always provide some context to every situation. He would be the guy to talk to after big wins and heartbreaking losses, during win streaks and down moments. There was no one better at gauging the temperature of the team than him.

Last year, Belichick — who might know a thing or two about football history — was asked where Slater might rank when you put together a list of the NFL’s all-time special teams greats.

“I can’t think of anybody that’s done more than he has,” Belichick said last December. “And [who’s] done it over a very consistent period of time at an extremely high level, in addition to all the other qualities that he brings off the field — leadership, just doing the right thing, just the person and the human being that he is. But, his competitiveness on the field... He’s a great teammate, just outstanding in all areas.

“It would be hard for me to imagine anybody going ahead of him. We’ve had some great players here and I’ve had some great players through my career — in Cleveland, going back to the Giants — but, he’s certainly the very best that I’ve ever been around and that we’ve had to play against, as well. His consistency is outstanding.”

Advertisement

Thursday’s milestone for New England’s special teams captain will likely be little more than a footnote on the national broadcast. But his achievement is a testament to just how far character, consistency, and a great set of wheels can get you. Regardless of what a pair of New York writers might think.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.