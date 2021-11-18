Andrade, 33, looked to be taking a step three years ago when he was scheduled to headline a card at TD Garden with a fight against Billy Joe Saunders, but Saunders tested positive for a banned substance. The card went on, with Andrade defeating Walter Kautondokwa to capture the title.

His bout on Friday night at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire won’t change that. He will attempt to defend his crown against Jason Quigley of Ireland, who comes in at 19-1 with 14 knockouts, but is a heavy underdog.

What more does WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade need to do to land a high-profile fight? The Providence native has compiled a record of 30-0 with 18 knockouts, but thus far he has been unable to land the big fight.

Advertisement

A fight with Canelo Alvarez to determine the undisputed champion at 160 pounds seemed like a possibility, but Alvarez moved up to super middleweight (168 pounds), where he defeated Saunders at AT&T Stadium last spring and unified the belts with a win over Caleb Plant last week.

Content to stay at middleweight, Andrade is pursuing the other title holders in the division, with WBC champ Jermall Charlo a target, but the two sides have yet to agree to a deal that would give Andrade the prize fight he’s been seeking.

Quigley is coming off the biggest win of his career, a majority decision over Shane Mosley Jr. in May, after which he called out Andrade.

“I give Jason Quigley the most respect for stepping up to the plate and taking on this challenge,” Andrade said at a press conference Wednesday. “May the best man win, and fortunately, it’s me.”

Andrade’s clash with Quigley tops a quadruple header of world title action. Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBA and IBF Super-Bantamweight titles against José Velásquez (26-9-2, 19 KOs), while WBC Flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1, 14 KOs) will face McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs).

Advertisement

The fourth world title bout on the bill is the second step on the path to crowning an undisputed women’s champion at 140 pounds as Kali Reis (18-7-1 5 KOs) takes on Jessica Camara (8-2) for the WBA, IBO and vacant WBO straps.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.