Of late, Nick Foligno has been the first choice, trying to find chemistry at his fixed position while fellow forwards David Pastrnak , Patrice Bergeron , and Brad Marchand buzz around the offensive zone, with their blend of shooting, bumping, and half-walling.

Taylor Hall (one power-play goal) was the guy at the gate on the No. 1 unit for much of the opening three weeks of the season.

How it plays out between Hall and Foligno, said coach Bruce Cassidy, remains to be determined.

“I think there’s time to sort through that,” said Cassidy, whose charges get back to work Saturday night in Philadelphia. “I think Taylor obviously was still figuring some things out with those guys, and Nick was part of the plan, too.

“This was going to be — audition’s not the right word, not fair — we were going to try different people, no matter what, unless it was through-the-roof good right away.”

Overall, the Bruins power play has been acceptable (10 for 40, 25 percent), but not a game-breaking threat. It ranks T6 with Toronto; not bad, but certainly room for improvement.

The slow drip of the schedule has not helped the Bruins gain power-play traction. They have played only 13 times, tied with the Blue Jackets, Avalanche, and Islanders for the lightest workload of the season as of Thursday. Those three clubs ranked behind the Bruins for PP effectiveness: Colorado (19.6), Columbus (19.4), Islanders (12.5).

More games and more opportunities don’t guarantee success, but a steadier diet of play usually improves the rhythm and flow of the man-advantage, and often leads to more goals.

Foligno, last seen getting knocked off his net-front pins by a hard-charging Charlie McAvoy for a power-play strike Sunday night, likely will get first crack at the job this weekend. Hall, who prefers to park a stride or two off the paint, would be the next man up for that spot on the man-up. Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also have had their hacks at it.

“So there are some options we can go to,” noted Cassidy. “Nick got hurt early on, so that made it easy to put Taylor in there. We are going to look at Nick for a stretch there and see if it is better.”

Cassidy praised Foligno’s ability to screen the goalie and collect the loose change in front, but he equally praised Hall’s puck-retrieval skills. The job looks simple, but it’s a tricky blend of courage, skill, technique, and touch, all to be executed under the threat of getting blown up by a defenseman whose lone aim often is to deliver the attacker to Palookaville.

“I’m happy with both those guys,” said Cassidy. “They just play differently around the front of the net. Taylor’s more on the move, where as Nick is probably more static across the top of the crease.”

Friendly fire

McAvoy turned Foligno into a crash dummy Sunday, closing down from his point spot on the power play and potting a loose puck on Montreal goalie Sam Montembault, simultaneously leaving Foligno to be peeled off the ice like a flattened Wile E. Coyote.

A real team-building moment right there.

“Felt really bad about that,” said McAvoy, smiling and shaking his head. “Oh, man. But he was the first one there to give me a hug after.

“I was going fast, going hard, and all I saw was the puck. A little bit of tunnel vision there. I gave him a big hug after.”

Flyers up next

The Flyers, who edged the Flames in overtime, 2-1, Tuesday night, played host Thursday night to Tampa Bay. As of Thursday morning, the Broad Streeters and Red Wings, each with 18 points, held the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference … Cassidy on Friday likely will name the odd man out on defense after committing Wednesday to having both Jakub Zboril and Mike Reilly in the the lineup vs. the Flyers. The logical choice would be Connor Clifton, with Zboril flipping over to the right side on a No. 3 pairing with Reilly … Linus Ullmark gets the call in net vs. the Flyers, leaving Jeremy Swayman for Sunday’s start vs. the Flames at TD Garden. That would set up Ullmark to go again Wednesday in his former hometown of Buffalo, where he stymied the Sabres, 4-1, on Oct. 22. If Cassidy keeps to a straight rotation, Swayman then would face the Rangers in the Friday matinee here … Ex-Boston College standout Cam Atkinson, flipped to Philadelphia from Columbus in the offseason for Jakub Voracek, entered the Tampa game as the Flyers’ leading goal scorer with seven strikes. Since leaving The Heights, Atkinson had scored 220 goals in 641 NHL games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.