The government of President Alexander Lukashenko has cleared many migrants from the border with EU member Poland but is now struggling over what to do with them.

The special repatriation flight marked a first step in possibly easing Belarus’s pressure campaign against the EU by opening routes for migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere as retaliation for EU sanctions.

MOSCOW — More than 400 Iraqis were flown home Thursday from Belarus after unsuccessful attempts to enter the European Union at the border with Poland, where thousands of migrants have been stranded in perilous conditions.

About 7,000 migrants remain in Belarus, 2,000 of whom were at a camp on the border, Natalia Eismont, a spokeswoman for Lukashenko, said in a video published on a progovernment Telegram channel.

Advertisement

Lukashenko has proposed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the EU establish a “humanitarian corridor” for 2,000 of the refugees, while Belarus will help the remaining 5,000 return home, Eismont said.

But there is no indication EU officials would agree to that. The bloc has accused Lukashenko of “weaponizing” migrants -- many are from Iraq’s Kurdistan region -- and Poland has fortified its border with Belarus to block their entry.

EU spokesman Eric Mamer told reporters Thursday that there would be no deals with Belarus. “There is no question of negotiating with the Lukashenko regime,” Mamer said, noting that the EU was in talks with UN agencies to “facilitate the repatriation of the people who are at the border.”

Leaders from the Group of Seven -- which includes the United States, Germany, and some others of the world’s largest economies -- issued a statement calling on Lukashenko to end the “aggressive and exploitive campaign in order to prevent further deaths and suffering.”

“International organizations need to be provided with immediate and unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance,” the statement read. “The actions of the Belarusian regime are an attempt to deflect attention from its ongoing disregard for international law, fundamental freedoms and human rights, including those of its own people.”

Advertisement

The standoff is increasingly devolving into a humanitarian crisis, with late autumn temperatures dipping below freezing. Thousands of the refugees had been camping out in a forest near the border crossing before Belarus bused some to a nearby warehouse on Wednesday.

It's unclear what will happen to those who do not wish to be repatriated, or whether Belarusian authorities plan to send them back to the border in the coming days.

Refugees who make it into Poland and are caught are often deported even if they claim asylum, a practice legalized by Poland last month even though it runs contrary to international law.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter that the bloc is mobilizing nearly $800,000 to deliver food, blankets, and hygiene and first aid kits to the refugees on the border.

“We are ready to do more. But the Belarusian regime must stop luring people and putting their lives at risk,” von der Leyen said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin -- Lukashenko’s most important ally -- said that European countries “forget their own obligations in the humanitarian sphere” in not allowing the refugees’ entry.

"It is impossible not to see that Western countries are using the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border as a new reason for tension in the region close to us, reason to put pressure on Minsk," Putin told Russian Foreign Ministry officials Thursday.

Advertisement

Belarusian officials said they plan to offer the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to the refugees, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

For months, Belarus has opened routes for the migrants to reach the EU’s eastern borders, and the bloc has accused Belarus of orchestrating the flows of migrants to the frontier.

In videos published to social media, armed Belarusian guards have been seen escorting hundreds of migrants toward Belarus’s border with Poland. The Belarus border committee said in a statement this week that the migrants “arrived at the Belarusian-Polish border on their own to join the spontaneous refugee camp.” The committee added: “For the safety of the people, Belarusian soldiers accompanied the group to the location of the camp, in order to avoid provocations from the Polish side.”

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television this week that the government would organize a first repatriation flight on Thursday for those who "wish to return voluntarily."

A Kurdistan Regional Government spokesman told The Washington Post that 419 passengers were on Thursday's flight. The plane arrived in Irbil in Iraq's Kurdish region, where most of those aboard the flight got off. The rest were flown to Baghdad on the final leg.

Amid the recent border crisis, many air links between the Middle East and Minsk either have been suspended or are not carrying passengers who are citizens of certain Middle Eastern countries.

Advertisement

Belarusian state airline Belavia, which is expected to be a target of upcoming EU sanctions, announced Thursday that it has stopped allowing citizens from Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Syria, and Yemen to board flights from Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, to Minsk, according to the state BelTA news agency.