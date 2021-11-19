There was barely enough time to register that Nelsons had entered the stage for “Towards Paradise” without the piece’s featured soloist, Swedish trumpeter Håkan Hardenberger, before the hall was plunged into almost complete darkness and the trumpet’s eerie, lonely song began with the soloist offstage. The lights came up as Hardenberger gradually made his way onto the stage, playing solo all the while until suddenly he had traded off with BSO trumpeter Tom Siders — with the two placed so close to one another and the lights still dimmed, it was hard to tell where one line ended and another began.

If you’ve interacted with anyone under the age of 25 within the last few years, you’ve likely heard “extra” used as a descriptor. “Extra what?” you might ask. Extra everything, is the answer. As an insult, it means someone or something is trying too hard, doing too much, behaving in an uncalled-for extreme manner. As a compliment, it’s also all that, but in a good way. Anyone who is still confused about what that all means can go see Andris Nelsons conduct the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Jörg Widmann’s “Towards Paradise (Labyrinth VI)” and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 on Saturday night at Symphony Hall, a pair of pieces that could teach a master class on the manifold aspects of extra.

This was only the first of many “where’s that sound coming from?” moments in the American premiere of the roughly 40-minute piece, a BSO co-commission. Unsettlingly angelic horns in four-part chorales that clouded over with chromaticism, piquant and mysterious sustained tones from a contrabass clarinet and accordion (as an accordionist myself I appreciated the spotlight on the instrument’s softer side), craggy walls of noise like icebergs calving — there was all so much of it, all at once. Timbres, dynamics, textures: nothing was off limits. Hardenberger, a versatile and virtuosic player, employed a full arsenal of mutes and different playing positions to alter the color of the sound.

As the title indicates, the piece is the sixth in a long-running series in which the composer contemplates the labyrinth as a mirror of the artistic process. For the players, “Towards Paradise” creates its own labyrinth of sorts on the stage as the soloist engages with different sections of the orchestra while physically moving from station to station — the score calls for up to seven, and I counted six, but Hardenberger spent most of his playing time in the traditional soloist’s spot beside the conductor’s podium.

As a listener, “Towards Paradise” was also a labyrinth, though the nature of the maze differed moment to moment. The piece never stays in one place for long and rarely telegraphs what’s coming next; all I could know was where I’d been and what I was hearing in that moment. In that sense, “Towards Paradise” invites the listener into mindful presence, like walking a labyrinth in meditation. In other instances, the labyrinth felt more like Daedalus’s legendary creation, walls closing in and ultimately leading nowhere. In any case, there was too much of it, and the oppressive sonic elements may have been less so had the orchestra been able to take up even more physical space and spread out the soloist’s trek. Doing more in order to do less? Sure. In either case, after 40 minutes in Widmann’s labyrinth, paradise was an intermission.

“Extra” may be the most succinct way to describe any Mahler symphony (see: the hammer in No. 6, the finale of No. 2, absolutely everything about No. 8). No. 1 is no exception, and it works best when conductor and ensemble agree to own the extra. Flush with insistent cuckoo calls, hummable themes, and melodies familiar even to those who haven’t heard it before — check that Frére Jacques a la funeral march — the symphony doesn’t so much invite the listener into its world as it insists we take off our coats and stay a while. Mahler had a lot to say and took his sweet time saying it, and there are absolutely several instances where the symphony could have used an editor. But in the right hands, most of the hour flies by. Otherwise, it’ll seem twice as long. I’ve seen Nelsons’s Mahler symphonies go either way, and Thursday’s performance was blessedly the former.

The introduction was scruffy (an out-of-tune violin here, a brass flub there) but the second movement’s lusty, voluminous accents set the tone for the rest of the evening. The third movement dripped with sardonic pathos, with its several disparate melodies on a collision course toward a series of timpani thuds that sounded as final as a clod of dirt falling into the grave. And then there was the fake-out triumphal march near the midpoint of the final movement, announced with a deliberately jarring key shift. Some performances hold back on that first run at the finale, hinting that there’s more to come, but the BSO approached it at full blast and only pulled back slowly into the gradual run-up to the real ending. Nelsons was in his element, calling down the thunder with a wide grin on his face.

If ears weren’t ringing after the finale, they certainly were after the standing ovation that instantly followed. Nelsons, who turned 43 on Thursday, couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift — and after the BSO musicians struck up “Happy Birthday to You,” he turned to the audience and said so himself.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, Nov. 18. Repeats Nov. 20.

