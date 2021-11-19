ABC is bringing back the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” series for a third installment. From a list of notable executive producers including Norman Lear, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, and Jimmy Kimmel, it features live reenactments of classic sitcoms such as, in past years, “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.”

Kevin Hart, attending a screening on Nov. 18 in New York, will star as Arnold in ABC's re-created episode of "Diff’rent Strokes."

This year’s show, due on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., will re-create episodes of “Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Facts of Life.” Oddly enough, the cast will be led by Kevin Hart as Arnold, the role originally played by the young Gary Coleman. Hart is 42; at the beginning of the series, Arnold was a preteen.

Also in the mix: John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett, and Damon Wayans as Willis. No information yet on who’ll star in “The Facts of Life,” which was a spinoff of “Diff’rent Strokes.”

