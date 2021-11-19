Massachusetts employers accelerated hiring for the second straight month in October, as the state’s job market continued its long climb back to pre-pandemic levels.

The state added 25,000 jobs in October, nearly double the gain of the prior month, according to data released Friday. Monthly job growth has averaged nearly 19,000 since June, a sign the labor shortage continues to moderate.

Some 5,600 people entered the labor force last month, fewer than in September, as workers found a job or began looking for one. Federal jobless benefits ended at the start of September, which may have prompted some people to begin hunting for work.