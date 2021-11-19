It’s your turn. What love and relationship question has been on your mind? Send it to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form .

I’m in a relationship that has been historically happy. Four years of dating, eight-plus years of marriage, three kids ... it’s all been really good. But then COVID hit.

My wife is a health care worker and has gone above and beyond the call of duty. She can’t leave COVID at work; it runs our lives. I willingly wear a mask, but it’s not enough. She and her family update (and violate) the rules fairly regularly. Whenever I bring something up regarding how our crazy-strict COVID rules don’t make sense, I’ve gotten SCREAMED at. Now her family feels comfortable yelling at me now too.

Advertisement

I’ve called her out many times, but it wasn’t until recently that she acknowledged that I had a point. We have been to counseling before, but a lot of it got off topic as to her not getting materialistic projects done around the house. I have suggested therapy to discuss COVID stuff, she said it’s not necessary because she’s right. Our last anniversary I didn’t even get a card. I’m starting to feel like a prisoner.

I’ve held tight to this because we had a very close relationship before, but I feel like I’m screaming in a woods with nobody to hear me. At what point do I look into turning the page? I love seeing my kids every day, but this is getting to be too much.

FRUSTRATED IN FRAMINGHAM

A. Sadly, COVID runs my life. Or at least I think it does. I have a lot of high-risk people around, and whenever I see a statistic that involves serious illness and hospitalization among vaccinated people with pre-existing conditions, I think, “Well, my loved ones have a lot of pre-existing things, so maybe I should just stay in my living room forever so I can see them without worry.”

Advertisement

Then I walk through Harvard Square or some lovely Boston-area place, looking into restaurants and bars, and I see people living 2019-esque lives, and I think, “Wait, maybe they know something I don’t?”

But they don’t.

I just want my loved ones to stay safe and to do what I can to protect other people.

But I know I change the rules a lot. My dad is about to arrive at my house, and he’s been eating indoors. Does that mean he shouldn’t be here? I don’t know! I’m more worried about him than I am about myself. He just got cancer surgery! I got tested before his arrival to make sure he’s safe. It’s so confusing.

I’m saying all of this because ... this is hard. Have empathy. Health care workers, in some cases, have seen the worst of this. There is great trauma attached to this whole experience, and your wife saw it differently than others.

That’s why I can’t fault her or her family for continuing to worry, acknowledging that COVID isn’t over, and wanting to keep things as safe as possible, even if they’re confusing about it sometimes.

That said, I can take objection to yelling, as opposed to discussion. I can also object to ruling out time with a therapist, especially if one is available to you. You wouldn’t be going to counseling to get COVID information; you’d be talking to that professional about how to agree on rules without anger. It’s about feeling partnered again.

Advertisement

One practical answer might be to take breaks. Your wife might not feel comfortable dining indoors for the next year. If you’d like to see friends indoors that way, it’s possible that you could do some activities on your own, staying out of the house, and then quarantine and test yourself before coming home. That’s not an ideal solution, but I do think families in the same household might have to take some time away from each other to do what they need for themselves ... within reason.

It sounds like there isn’t much happiness in the house right now, and that can’t be all about COVID. I was confused about the “materialistic things around the house issue” from before. Maybe there are still feelings around that too. I would assume so, because the two of you have so many years of history.

Clarify why you want professional help, and please tell her I said (or that you heard) you’re not alone. Many couples are having a tough time communicating the rules as they change. Some people are willing to take risks that others aren’t. It’s uncomfortable.

You need tools to have better discussions. Ask for help again.

And dad, wherever you are, please make sure your mask is over your nose. Thank you.

MEREDITH

READERS RESPOND:

This sounds like a really complicated situation, but the foundation of the problem is that you two don’t know how to communicate or compromise. This probably was a problem before COVID, but COVID just exacerbated it. BONECOLD

Advertisement

She gets the all-COVID, all-day, every-day channel at work. Many people are feeling the wear and tear and the losses at 20 months. I’ve known people who died from COVID or lost their jobs or homes. Marriages, friendships, and families have fractured over the stress, conflicting beliefs, etc. And in general, any veneer of civility we had before seems to be gone. Your only shot is counseling. JIVEDIVA

I’d be curious to hear your wife’s perspective on this. Your comments about her upset with unfinished projects on the house, and her rules around COVID to me reads like she feels she can’t rely on you or trust you to be there for her or for your family. HELLOWORLD13

My biggest piece of advice is get all the cooks out of the kitchen. Your wife’s mother, father, brother, sister, and so on don’t need to be actively in your life to the degree you see them so often they yell at you. And your wife shouldn’t be tattling to them about you. Next tell your wife you’re going to a counselor to discuss your marriage, not COVID. By the sounds of her, she’ll jump on board just to make her side heard. And really that’s what all of this is about. LUPELOVE

I work in admin at a hospital and the most steady, dedicated doctor with in impeccable moral center was exhausted from the past year and angry about having to care for unvaccinated COVID patients. I don’t take care of patients, but I witnessed firsthand their trauma, and even I am finding it difficult to get back to “normal,” whatever that is. The problem is health care workers are some of the strongest people, and they are not used to needing help, especially emotional help. Many health care organizations are offering peer support and other kinds of support. Encourage her to see what her employer offers, or look online for programs offered by professional organizations. This is going to take time. TALLTALES87

Advertisement

Your letter is full of hyperbole. You are not a prisoner. You are in a marriage and your wife has been on the front lines of a pandemic for more than a year. Have some sympathy. While I don’t think screaming solves anything, that you’re upset you didn’t get a card when your wife has had life/death danger doing her job for the past year ... you need to put things in perspective. A missed card one year during a pandemic when a spouse has been under extreme stress is petty in the scheme of things. BKLYNMOM

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.



