WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: Intelligent, stylish, funny — and humble

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: With others who are happy to be with him

AHMED S.: 39 / physician

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: A new adventure, or dancing in a club

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Dancing with someone he likes and feels safe with

7:45 P.M. BUTTERMILK & BOURBON, THE BACK BAY

ON THE FLOOR

Billy My friends told me I was interesting and bold enough to do it.

Ahmed I like adventures. This was a good opportunity to try to know a new person for who they are and not just the picture.

Billy I was mostly calm but had a bit of butterflies in my stomach.

Ahmed My biggest fear was that we wouldn’t find anything to talk about, which luckily was not the case.

Billy The hostess took me to our table. He was a very attractive man with nice eyes, a great smile, and was handsomely dressed. He was drinking tea so I think that he was pretty calm.

Ahmed Billy is tall and handsome, with a well-trimmed scruffy beard and definitely fashionable.

TAKE A SPIN

Billy He is a primary care doctor, which I thought was interesting. He was very down-to-earth and super easy to talk to in all aspects. I felt very comfortable immediately.

Ahmed The conversation was easy. We talked about travel, work, food, and theater, particularly Jacque’s Cabaret in the South End.

Billy We both love to dance around Boston and love visits to P-Town. I hadn’t been in a while and he had just visited so I liked listening to his stories about P-Town over the summer.

Ahmed Billy is a DJ, and I love going to the clubs and dancing my week away. We had a nice conversation about Boston DJs and their choice of music and transitions.

Billy I ordered a hurricane and chicken sliders and Brussels sprouts. The Brussels sprouts stood out, we both loved them and shared them.

Ahmed I [drank] warm tea, it was really chilly that night. For food, I ordered the kale salad and the trout. We shared food and played food critics for a while, which was fun.

Billy I got more comfortable as the date went on. He maintained his dapper handsomeness throughout the evening. I did notice his fragrance as the night went on.

Ahmed I do not think anything that he shared would be a deal breaker. He’s currently taking care of his elderly grandmother, which I think is very sweet and kind.

REMIX

Billy It started to rain and we stayed for a bit longer after we had taken care of the check.

Ahmed I think if the date was on a weekend we might have stayed longer or maybe went clubbing together.

Billy He was a gentleman and walked me to my car. We exchanged Instagram profiles and I gave him a good night hug. I’m relatively shy and awkward with exits of any kind.

Ahmed We had a nice goodbye hug. It felt appropriate; he is a kind person and gives a sense of comfort.

Billy I would be open to go on another date.

Ahmed I would go out again, to get to know each other more and see where it would take us.

POST-MORTEM

Billy / A

Ahmed / Any choice below A+ is an insult. I don’t think it’s fair to grade people.



