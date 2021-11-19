Kick off the holiday season at the 2021 Annual Trellis Lighting at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in Boston. The annual tradition of illuminating the park’s trellis with blue lights dates back to 2003, and will be accompanied by cookies, hot chocolate, clam chowder, and a visit from Santa Claus. Free. 5 p.m. Details at foccp.org .

Monday

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry

Get into the holiday spirit at Friendsgiving at the Trident, a free event featuring an array of games, crafts, and Thanksgiving-themed films at Trident Booksellers and Cafe on Newbury Street. Attendees can bring friends or come by themselves and order the cafe’s Thanksgiving special, along with offerings from its regular menu. 7 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com.

Advertisement

Thursday

On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!

Get a breath of fresh air while raising money for a good cause at the Franklin Park Turkey Trot, an annual 5K run. The self-described largest Thanksgiving day race in Boston welcomes individuals, families, and leashed canine companions. Awards will be given to the fastest runners, as well as for best costumes. $30 for adult participants, with discounts for youth. 9 a.m. franklinparkcoalition.org

Opens Friday

Tale of Peace

The Greater Boston Stage Company presents All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. Based on the true story of a Christmas truce between Allied and Axis forces during World War I, the musical retelling is a heartwarming story of peace and hope amid challenging times. Tickets start at $20. Runs through December 23. Times vary. greaterbostonstage.org

Friday-Sunday

Cosplay and Collectibles

Pop culture fans, immerse yourselves at the NorthEast Comic Con & Collectibles Extravaganza. Attendees can dress in cosplay and costumes, enter video game competitions, and meet celebrity guests, including actors, comic artists, and more. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for children. Vaccine cards required for attendees 12 and older. Schedule is available at necomiccons.com.

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.























































