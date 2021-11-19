Back then, Annie didn’t have much hair and she seemed to be such a serious child. Yet over the past three years, not only has her hair grown like Rapunzel’s — her personality has blossomed as well, transforming this little girl from a single rose to an entire bouquet of innocence, joy, imagination, and the greatest of all, love.

I first met Annie when she was a newly minted 1-year-old. Her leftover birthday cake was wrapped in tinfoil on a plate in the refrigerator, right next to her brightly colored plastic sippy cup. I’d answered her parents’ online ad seeking a caregiver.

Not having grandchildren of my own, Annie and her little brother, Mike, are the special little charmers that brighten my life, several afternoons each week. Some days I pick Annie up from preschool and we hold hands walking across the parking lot. I take her pink sparkly backpack from her as she whisks away her tiny face mask and her coat, free from the confines of her classroom.

Mike greets us at the front door, sometimes in a red firefighter’s coat and helmet, usually holding a favorite plastic golf club.

Our afternoons are filled with miniature glittering princesses, Paw Patrol figurines, Play-Doh, and crayons. On warmer days, a “flower walk” around the neighborhood often caps off our late afternoon before we return to the house for iPad time and chicken nuggets.

Thus is the rhythm of our days, where endless brightly-colored cups are continually refilled with milk while my small charges lean against Charlie the docile black Lab, who gently watches over them as if a friendly shadow. A drawer full of princess costumes from fairy tales along with their accompanying tiaras, wands, and fancy shoes occupy many of our afternoons.

Annie directs us as to whom we shall be as she rummages through her slippery, shiny costumes with Mike invariably playing the stock role of Prince Charming. I am often relegated to being the lady in charge of wardrobe changes and any possible malfunctions that may occur. Sometimes, donning a rhinestone crown, Charlie’s even pulled into the act.

Occasionally, Mike tires of his role and begins to send plastic golf balls whizzing by his sister as she twirls and glistens in her shimmering costumes.

Are we a three-ring circus, or are we whirling dervishes — each happy in our own magical worlds while afternoons sail past? I think the three of us are connected by an invisible thread spun from imagination and the freedom to be who we feel comfortable being.

The other day I noticed a large piece of construction paper shaped like a canoe on the kitchen counter and asked Annie about it. She told me it was her feather and she was to paste photos of her family onto it. It would be placed on a turkey in her classroom. This reminded me of when I had been a kindergarten teacher as well as a mother of young boys and all the fun that goes along with bringing the holidays into a classroom.

The next day I received a text from Annie’s mom asking me if I could send a photo of myself with Annie and Mike to her so that it could be added to Annie’s feather. Oh, what an honor it was to be an extended part of Annie’s “family feather”!

In my home I have a sign that says: She designed a life she loved. Yet divorce, death, and the dissolving of a family have left me mostly flying solo — not at all what I’d expected. But I have managed to add some purpose and sweetness to it by spending time in the presence of an enchanting small princess and her Prince Charming.

To be part of Annie’s world is like being one of the many pearls on a necklace . . . or, perhaps even better, a piece of down on her feather.

Cynthia Calabrese is a writer in Salisbury.