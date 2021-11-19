Steve Calechman’s Connections, “But My Voice Goes to 11″ (October 24), reminded me of the last time I yelled at my 6-year-old son, who changed my habit forever. He had been taught to say, “When you have a moment, I have something on my mind and it’s important”... and I would drop whatever I was doing as soon as I could. One day, this is what he said: “You know, Mommy, when you yell at me, you make me feel like a little mouse and I want to run fast and hide in a hole!” I was devastated. I got on my knees to be at eye level with him, hugged him tightly, and, with tears in my eyes, apologized, admitting I had absolutely no idea I was causing such pain and fear. I made sure he completely understood my foible and forgave me. I promised never to do it again. We talked about parents making mistakes, etc., and I congratulated him on his wisdom and strength for speaking up. I never yelled at my son again.

Advertisement

Mary Hirsch

Beacon Hill

Side Effects

I want to thank Anthony Flint for telling the public about his unfortunate health issue after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (“Stuck,” October 24). I found it interesting, educational, encouraging, and truly inspiring. I think if everyone had his attitude and determination, it would be a much better world for all of us.

Peggy Fitzgerald

Haverhill





Flint’s article really resonated with me as a fellow survivor of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. I got mine from a virus in 2014 and, like Flint, while a little nervous to embark on the vaccine last winter, I trusted science and the need to protect the community at large, so forged ahead. I am a pediatric oncologist and a mom of a son with autoimmune issues, so I felt strongly that we all do our part to protect others.

Advertisement

Dr. Jess Pollard

Needham





We should welcome the author’s courageousness in sharing his story of Guillain-Barré Syndrome that came after his receiving the vaccine. His commitment to truth-telling, his understanding when it comes to the [vaccine] doubters, his constructive criticism for the incompleteness in pandemic media reporting, his respect for science and health-care professionals, and his willingness to share his vulnerabilities during recovery, deserve our total gratitude for his integrity. The American psyche is struggling to determine what national values it shares, especially the meaning of truth. Anthony Flint, who still encourages us to get vaccinated, generously believes that we “can handle the truth.”

Maureen Rynn

Lexington





I read this with piqued interest because I have a daughter who developed Guillain-Barré Syndrome six years ago. While away at college, symptoms came on suddenly, similar to those described in the article. After two weeks of ER/hospital visits and missed diagnoses while she progressively got worse, she was finally admitted, diagnosed, and treated with an IVIg infusion. We were told GBS, for those who survive it, is self-limiting. With lingering effects such as brain fog, fatigue, and neuropathy, her life has never returned to normal. She is truly a “GBS long hauler,” although there is little to no acknowledgement in the medical community that GBS can linger as a chronic condition. I hope scientists will try to understand the long-term effects of this rare illness.

Advertisement

Phyllis Spivack

Wakefield





Flint’s flying analogy is a good one. Flying is extremely safe but not risk-free. If someone chooses not to take that risk, they shouldn’t be insulted or threatened by government for it. I just believe in a free nation the choice to take the risk — however small — should remain with the individual and not be coerced by the feds pressuring private industry.

aruby

posted on bostonglobe.com





The problem with not getting vaccinated is you risk spreading the [virus] to others. Also the unvaccinated are putting the health care system under strain and costing the country enormous amounts of money. Your rights end when they affect others.

Juliocito

posted on bostonglobe.com





When someone decides not to take that risk [of a vaccine], they are deciding to take a larger risk. They are also deciding that other people take on some of that risk and that the pandemic will run that much longer. I resent the risk that these selfish people are imposing on me. I miss out on a lot of things because of their selfishness. For instance, I miss restaurants, and I’ve avoided travel. By encouraging these people, you become partly responsible for widespread suffering and death.

LR27

posted on bostonglobe.com





I think stories like this do a disservice when many millions have had the vaccine with no side effects....If we had this type of fake news right wing media decades ago, we never would have eradicated polio or smallpox.

Advertisement

metintodd

posted on bostonglobe.com





The truth never does a disservice to people interested in intelligent and rational discourse. As a physician, I think this article struck a perfect balance. With medicine (as with everything else in life) there is risk. One hundred percent success does not exist. We do more of a disservice by hiding the reports of side effects and a discussion about them.

Scotty Dog

posted on bostonglobe.com

Future Bets

“Psychic” Sally Ann Johnson’s exploitation of Vera Pratt is exceptional only in its scale (“The Psychic, the Heiress, and the Missing Millions,” October 24). My mother, who has more limited means than Pratt, was absolutely hounded and harassed by all sorts of so-called charities and telemarketers. Fortunately, Pratt had the money to afford good care when she needed to go into assisted living. But the exploitation of elders who aren’t wealthy can have serious negative consequences on their health and well-being as their physical health needs increase with age.

Eleanore Recko

Stow





There is one phrase that will sum up the sad story of Ms. Vera Platt: Money is TRULY the root of all evil!

Mary Jane Quinn

Reading





I went to school with Vera and Peter Pratt. Vera was serene and beautiful, and one would have predicted she would have had a perfect marriage and extraordinary children. I was staggered to read about Vera’s demise. And knowing her family, was shocked that this unspeakable fate was able to unfold. I idolized her at school, though several years her junior. Alexander Huls’s fascinating reporting was truly devastating. It is a reminder that, as in Death of a Salesman, “Attention must be paid!”

Advertisement

Joanna Simon Walker

Manhattan





Dementia and its vulnerabilities [can be] present for many years before they become prominent enough to be readily identified. Early slips and forgetfulness are usually written off as typical effects of aging when they may be part of the evolving process of dementia. This poor lady was relatively isolated and had lived a somewhat sheltered life in spite of all her travels. She’d never really had to worry about money before. As her mental status [likely] slipped, so did her grasp on her money and how she was being duped.

Sandy

posted on bostonglobe.com





This will happen more as Americans age and live longer with accumulated and saved monies. Elder abuse and elder fraud laws should be beefed up and more strictly enforced to protect those who are vulnerable.

1BlueCollarMan

posted on bostonglobe.com





Bank personnel, accountants, tax specialists, and others with access to the books should be mandated reporters of senior abuse, just as teachers and others are mandated reporters for child abuse.

thot

posted on bostonglobe.com

Picture Perfect

Amidst the controversy about how social media shames and depresses young adults with idealized body images and lifestyles, can I share that this close-to-collecting-Social-Security adult felt utterly discouraged looking at the cover of the Globe Magazine (Your Home: Classic Kitchens and Baths, October 24), with its picture-perfectly curated kitchen shelves? My pandemic pantry looks like it was organized with a backhoe and raided by a team of ravenous goats. Who has the time and ambition to style their kitchens and baths when we’re all just trying to survive? Though, the cat tucked into the corner is channeling my thoughts exactly!

John Bluthardt

Boston





The front cover of the magazine was lovely to look at but certainly not practical for a busy cook. The cat will be in the basket, or snoozing in the casserole dish, and the porcelain baking dishes near the floor will need to be washed every time before using them. This does not look like a work space but thanks for the beauty of it.

Donna Hediger

Pepperell

First-Class Seating

As a long-time subscriber, I thoroughly enjoy the Globe Magazine. However, over the past few years, most of the home improvement articles typically depict pricey, high-end improvements. I know the Greater Boston area is affluent in certain ZIP codes, but not all. The October 24 Style Watch (“Counter Culture”) shows seats from $179.99 to $1,610, each. These are too expensive for the average person with children, food, day care, mortgages, etc. Please consider the average people who live and work in this great area when writing additional home improvement articles.

Sandra Cohen

Randolph

Live and Learn

I disagree with the letter writer disowning their parents [who will not accept their transgender grandson] (Miss Conduct, October 24). Has anyone talked to the parents about what being trans means? They are from a different generation and this is new to them. The letter writer should talk to his or her parents, and explain that he or she will always love and support the nephew.

The Office

posted on bostonglobe.com





I’m 84. I’m proud of my age. It’s a number. Just because they’re grandparents doesn’t give them a pass. If they love their grandchild, they support him or they don’t. The excuse of them being old and settled in their ways is crap.

cronin30

posted on bostonglobe.com

As a member of the LGTBQ community, I think the grandparents’ behavior is both offensive and damaging to their grandson’s well-being. This is why so many leave their families and make their own as adults. Although this young man has the support of his parents and aunt/uncle, it is still very hurtful to experience this rejection from his grandparents and is totally unnecessary. If the letter writer is that disgusted with his/her parents’ behavior, they should stand up and say so and let them know he/she can no longer support this and won’t be a party to it.

snowdog13

posted on bostonglobe.com





Minds do not get changed by silence, they get changed by conversation. Don’t give up. Twenty years ago, there was little support for gay marriage, even by leading Democrats. Fast forward to today, its accepted and celebrated by most Americans. Everybody learns and grows through discussion. Do not write off the parents.

Big irish Guy

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US. Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.