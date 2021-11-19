$631,000
97 JEWELL STREET / MANSFIELD
SQUARE FEET 2,357
LOT SIZE 1.6 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR unknown price 100+ years ago
PROS Sitting high on a generous lot that slopes down to a pretty pond, this 1778 Cape evokes a Norman Rockwell painting. Enter into the kitchen to find cathedral ceilings, exposed brick and wood beams, a soapstone double sink, and an antique stove. A slate-tiled laundry mudroom connects to the two-story barn with woodshop and potting shed. The dining room, office, and living room feature fireplaces (two decorative, one gas), 12-over-12 windows, and reclaimed pine floors; French doors in the living room open to a brick patio. A primary bedroom and bath complete the first floor. Up either of two staircases, find two more bedrooms, a loft area above the kitchen, and a bath. CONS Stairs are steep; upstairs bath could use an update.
Kim Gravel, Jack Conway & Co., 508-944-7382, kgravel@jackconway.com
$879,900
100 MONATIQUOT AVENUE / BRAINTREE
SQUARE FEET 2,462
LOT SIZE 0.26 acres
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2.5
LAST SOLD FOR $555,000 in 2014
PROS Between the spacious farmer’s porch, Dutch door entry, and original architectural details, this 1915 Colonial lays on the charm. Enter into a sunny living room with coffered ceilings and a wood stove fireplace insert. The board-and-batten dining room links to a remodeled kitchen with Wolf range, stone counters, greenhouse window, and adjacent powder room. Step down into the bright and airy 2020 family room addition, with built-in shelving and a shiplap mudroom that exits to the backyard, patio, and detached garage. A casement window-lined staircase leads to four bedrooms with hardwood floors; three share a bath, while the fourth has its own newer bath. Other perks include central air and two driveways. CONS An offer has been accepted.
Robert M. Cusack, Cusack & Associates, 781-953-1500, cusackassociates.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.