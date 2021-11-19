LOT SIZE 1.6 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR unknown price 100+ years ago

PROS Sitting high on a generous lot that slopes down to a pretty pond, this 1778 Cape evokes a Norman Rockwell painting. Enter into the kitchen to find cathedral ceilings, exposed brick and wood beams, a soapstone double sink, and an antique stove. A slate-tiled laundry mudroom connects to the two-story barn with woodshop and potting shed. The dining room, office, and living room feature fireplaces (two decorative, one gas), 12-over-12 windows, and reclaimed pine floors; French doors in the living room open to a brick patio. A primary bedroom and bath complete the first floor. Up either of two staircases, find two more bedrooms, a loft area above the kitchen, and a bath. CONS Stairs are steep; upstairs bath could use an update.

Advertisement

The exterior of 97 Jewell Street, Mansfield. Handout

Kim Gravel, Jack Conway & Co., 508-944-7382, kgravel@jackconway.com

$879,900

100 MONATIQUOT AVENUE / BRAINTREE

The formal dining room of 100 Monatiquot Avenue, Braintree. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,462

LOT SIZE 0.26 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR $555,000 in 2014

PROS Between the spacious farmer’s porch, Dutch door entry, and original architectural details, this 1915 Colonial lays on the charm. Enter into a sunny living room with coffered ceilings and a wood stove fireplace insert. The board-and-batten dining room links to a remodeled kitchen with Wolf range, stone counters, greenhouse window, and adjacent powder room. Step down into the bright and airy 2020 family room addition, with built-in shelving and a shiplap mudroom that exits to the backyard, patio, and detached garage. A casement window-lined staircase leads to four bedrooms with hardwood floors; three share a bath, while the fourth has its own newer bath. Other perks include central air and two driveways. CONS An offer has been accepted.

Advertisement

The exterior of 100 Monatiquot Avenue, Braintree. Handout

Robert M. Cusack, Cusack & Associates, 781-953-1500, cusackassociates.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.