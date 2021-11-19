2. Knit throw, from $369 at 1anna1.com/everything

1. Wine club subscription, from $50 at The Urban Grape

Support local designers, makers, and entrepreneurs — and get ideas early to avoid shipping delays — in this season’s New England holiday gift guide. Find details on where to shop for these items at the bottom of this guide.

3. Farmhouse wreath with faux peonies, from $178 at etsy.com/shop/cranberrycustoms

4. Adorable Angel doll, $74.99 at Fusion Dolls

5. French Clay soap by Dear Botanicals, $12 at Wyllo

6. Weeping Oak earrings by We Dream in Colour, $100 at Gift at the Gardner

7. Rover rain cape by Cleverhood, $99 at Dash Bicycle and cleverhood.com

8. Hot sauce by Hillside Harvest, $8.99 at Savenor’s Butcher Shop and Market

9. Bellcate School dog treats, $8.50 at Common Deer

10. The Maine House by Maura McEvoy, Basha Burwell, and Kathleen Hackett, $50 at Brookline Booksmith

11. Victory/Peace CandleHand, $40 at 54celsius.com

12. Cargo truck by Luke’s Toy Factory, $24 at Daytrip Jr.

13. Game On tennis backpack by Ame & Lulu, $98 at Leather World

14. Diamond Sunburst Pyrite necklace by Devon Road Jewelry, $400 at Folklorica

15. Color Palette canvas print, $68 at Lunch City Studio

16. Zesty Morning organic body butter by Organic Bath Co., $29 at Follain

17. Somerset Dopp kit, from $120 at 33byhand.com

18. Classic Man beard, head, and body oil by Mavology, $28 at The Holiday Market at Snowport

19. Arcus12 spice rack, $189 at desudesign.com

20. Gnome tea towel, $24 at graygreengoods.com

21. Charcuterie kit, $85 at boardsbymo.com

22. Muslin blanket by Gray Heron, from $150 at For Now

23. Dream Street by Tricia Elam Walker and Ekua Holmes, $15.29 at Frugal Bookstore

24. EVA clog from $168 at Kurier

25. Febe metallic hobo bag by Lara B. Designs, $378 at Story

26. Maria Tallchief doll by SEWcial Studies, $60 at Joy Street Life + Home

27. North Oak Barrel Rested Gin by Hardshore Distilling Company, $41.99 at hardshoredistilling.com

28. Necklace by Hiroshi Minato, $40 at Karenna Maraj Jewelry Collection

29. Bonfire candle by Emanate Essentials, $22 at Cadeau Boutique and Gallery

30. Vermont House Shoes: Mule, $150 at queencitydrygoods.com

WHERE TO SHOP FOR THESE GIFTS

Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-566-6660, brooklinebooksmith.com

Cadeau Boutique and Gallery, 214 Washington Street, Brookline, 617-505-6490, cadeauboston.com

Common Deer, 210 College Street, Burlington, Vermont, 802-497-0100, commondeer.com

Dash Bicycle, 230 Broadway, Providence, 401-453-3274, dashbicycle.com

Daytrip Jr., 9 Ocean Avenue, Kennebunkport, Maine, 207-967-8345, daytripsociety.com

Folklorica, 61 Union Street, Newton Centre, 617-630-1815, shopfolklorica.com

Follain, 65 Charles Street, Boston, 857-233-5211, follain.com

For Now, 68 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, 857-233-4639, itsfornow.com

Frugal Bookstore, 57 Warren Street, Roxbury, 617-541-1722, frugalbookstore.net

Fusion Dolls, Westgate Mall, Brockton, 617-291-7177, fusiondolls.com

Gift at the Gardner, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way, Boston, 617-278-5122, gift.gardnermuseum.org

The Holiday Market at Snowport, 88 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, bostonseaport.xyz/snowport-returns (Through January 2)

Joy Street Life + Home, 49 Commonwealth Avenue, West Concord, 978-341-8613, joystreetgifts.com

Karenna Maraj Jewelry Collection, 95 Trapelo Road, Belmont, 617-484-0645, karennamarajcollection.com

Kurier, 247B Congress Street, Portland, Maine, 207-772-2222, shopkurier.com

Leather World, 30A Langley Road, Newton Centre, 617-332-6519, shopleatherworld.com

Lunch City Studio, 265 Washington Street, Somerville, lunchcitystudio.com

Savenor’s Butcher Shop and Market, 160 Charles Street, Boston, 617-723-6328, and 92 Kirkland Street, Cambridge, 617-576-6328; savenorsmarket.com

Story, 352 Main Street, Falmouth, 774-763-5451, storyfalmouth.com

The Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Avenue, Boston, 857-250-2509, theurbangrape.com

Wyllo, 65 Thayer Street, Boston, 617-982-2965 shopwyllo.com





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.