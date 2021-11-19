Emergency crews pulled multiple people from a rolled over ambulance Friday afternoon after it was involved in a “serious multi-vehicle crash” on Interstate 95 southbound in Dedham.
Crews worked quickly to extricate one person from the ambulance, who was taken to the hospital via a MedFlight helicopter, State Police said in a tweet. Multiple others who were involved in the crash were also transported to the hospital.
The emergency response temporarily halted traffic on the southbound side of the highway near exit 29B. All travel lanes were closed as the MedFlight helicopter landed, but the right and center lanes have now been reopened, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet.
There was no immediate word on the condition of those taken to the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
#Update: Multiple people removed from the ambulance and transported. Another occupant is being extricated from the ambulance and MED Flight on scene for them. https://t.co/iNFSTEbbI5— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2021
In #Westwood #Dedham, I-95 SB at exit 29B, serious multi-vehicle crash involving ambulance. Medflight requested. RTL remains open at this time, will temporarily close when Medflight approaching.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 19, 2021
RTL & CTL now open I-95 SB at exit 29B #Westwood #Dedham. 2 LTL's remain closed. https://t.co/rPnR4fvGdR— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 19, 2021
