Emergency crews pulled multiple people from a rolled over ambulance Friday afternoon after it was involved in a “serious multi-vehicle crash” on Interstate 95 southbound in Dedham.

Crews worked quickly to extricate one person from the ambulance, who was taken to the hospital via a MedFlight helicopter, State Police said in a tweet. Multiple others who were involved in the crash were also transported to the hospital.

The emergency response temporarily halted traffic on the southbound side of the highway near exit 29B. All travel lanes were closed as the MedFlight helicopter landed, but the right and center lanes have now been reopened, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet.