Ryan Denver, 38, was at the helm of his 37-foot boat on July 17. He was charged last month in the crash that left 27-year-old Jeanica Julce dead and five others hospitalized with injuries.

The Seaport businessman who crashed his powerboat in the Boston Harbor this summer pleaded not guilty on Friday to involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery charges in Suffolk Superior Court.

Julce and the five hospitalized passengers are now listed as victims in the boat captain’s manslaughter case, according to a criminal indictment.

“This was a tragic accident that has left Ryan Denver devastated at the loss of his close friend Jeanica Julce,” Denver’s defense lawyer, Michael J. Connolly said in a statement after Friday’s hearing. “He has extended his condolences to her family and friends.”

“Though tragic, this incident was indeed an accident, and should not be treated as a criminal matter,” Connolly said. “We have every expectation that once presented with all of the evidence a jury will exonerate him.”

Denver was sober and operating the boat at an “appropriate” speed when he crashed into a “poorly illuminated” navigational marker, Connolly said.

“After the impact, Ryan and his passengers entered the Harbor as the boat began taking on water. They were not ejected,” Connolly said. “Ryan did everything in his power to assist them until first responders arrived on the scene and he has cooperated fully with law enforcement.”

A dramatic scene played out on shore after the vessel named “Make It Go Away” crashed and sank. Injuries ranged from minor to serious. Paramedics fitted a blood spattered passenger with a neck brace. Other passengers were wheeled upon stretchers to awaiting ambulances. A barefoot woman swathed in a wool blanket was tended to by a rescuer. Denver declined medical care at the scene.

The five surviving passengers, one woman and four men named in the indictment, range from 26 to 41 years of age and include an architect, a real estate agent, and a Northeastern student. When reached by telephone Thursday, three declined comment; two referred a reporter to their lawyers.

They are: Musse Kassa of Belmont, Aristide Lex, of Boston, Zouk Mo, of Cambridge, Terry Govan, of Somerville and Pierre Joas, also of Somerville.

In court Friday, Julce’s father looked on as Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke read the charges to Denver: one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — the boat, and three counts of aggravated assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The manslaughter charge carries a punishment ranging from probation to 20 years in prison.

Wilfrid Julce, of Somerville, said he continues to mourn the loss of his daughter who still lived at home with him and had dreams of opening a dance studio.

“It is tough for any parent to lose your loved one; 27 years old and full of life,” he said. “In one second, everything is done.”

“It’s not easy for any parents to cope with a situation like this. That’s something that’s going to be eternally with us,” Wilfrid Julce said.

Julce had relatives across the country, in Canada and Haiti. More than 400 people attended Julce’s funeral, where her days as a finance student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, her passion for travel, love of dance and penchant for “dancing her way out of life’s situations” were recalled.

“Jeanica was a vibrant young woman with a beautiful life ahead of her. She deserved better than to lose everything because of another individual’s recklessness,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins has previously said. “That her life ended in this manner is heartbreaking.”

