Segun Idowu, president and CEO at the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, Inc. joins the third episode of “Black News Hour.” He was named Boston’s chief of economic development Thursday night.
Also, Stefanie Brown James, with Collective PAC, talks about supporting local and national Black candidates and voter turnout in the last election.
Then, Hodan Hashi, with Black Boston, a community organization, shares her thoughts about her activism and the current state of politics.
Later, Jae’da Turner talks about entrepreneurship and Black Owned Bos., a business services and consulting agency she founded to serve as a platform for Black business owners.
See more about the topics discussed, and watch the episode below:
- A new Boston City Council takes shape
- These former R.I. Democratic Party leaders are now shaping the national party’s strategy for 2022
- Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market is back
- The Black history I carry with me: Segun Idowu
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.