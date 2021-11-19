Segun Idowu, president and CEO at the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, Inc. joins the third episode of “Black News Hour.” He was named Boston’s chief of economic development Thursday night.

Also, Stefanie Brown James, with Collective PAC, talks about supporting local and national Black candidates and voter turnout in the last election.

Then, Hodan Hashi, with Black Boston, a community organization, shares her thoughts about her activism and the current state of politics.