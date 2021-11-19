“For my own parole opportunity, I never would have achieved the productive life that I have been able to lead or the work I have done to help others. It isn’t how you fall down, it’s how you pick yourself back up,” said Slom on Friday.

Slom was sentenced to six years for dealing cocaine and had appeared before the Parole Board in 1992, just a little over two years into his prison sentence.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee appointed Peter Slom to Rhode Island’s Parole Board, marking the first time the state has appointed a formerly incarcerated individual to the office.

Slom will replace Dr. Jorge Armesto, who stepped down from the board after nine years, and will be one of seven members on the board, all of whom are appointed by the governor.

McKee said in a statement sent by his office that Slom’s “extensive experience in rehabilitation and social work will be an asset to the Board, and his background will help bring new perspective to each individual case.”

Slom earned his Master’s in social work from Rhode Island College and a substance use certification from the University of Rhode Island after he left prison. He went on to serve on a number of community boards and chaired the Right to Vote campaign from 2004 to 2006, which had given individuals on probation or parole the right to vote in all elections.

About six months ago, he retired after working for more than 25 years for the state at the Department of Children, Youth, and Families. He spent 22 of those years working at the Rhode Island Training School, which is the state’s juvenile detention center. In 2018, he left the school as their associate director, but had previously served as deputy superintendent, acting clinical director, unit manager and clinical social worker.

For the last three years, Slom also served as DCYF’s substance abuse disorder liaison, which made him responsible for assisting hundreds of family members with substance use concern and working alongside community providers. He was responsible for helping establish DCYF’s peer recovery coach program, helped provide training to department staff members, assisted pregnant and postpartum women with substance abuse disorders, and oversaw the department’s Fatherhood Initiative.

Slom is currently the vice president of the board of directors at the WARM Center in Westerly, Rhode Island, and serves on the board for the Re-entry Campus Program, which offers opportunities for incarcerated people to work on higher education.

After being sober for 31 years himself, Slom also has a private practice that focuses on substance abuse disorders, mental health, and anger management.

