MBTA Transit Police are looking for 62-year-old Wayne MacDonald, a Boston man who is a person of interest in an investigation into open and and gross lewdness involving a man and teenage girls at a T station, the department said Friday night.
Wayne, who is a Level 3 sex offender, eluded MBTA Police detectives earlier Friday by discarding a GPS bracelet he was ordered by a court to wear, Transit Police said in a statement.
He was last seen at the Chinatown station, police said.
The sighting came one day after Transit Police released surveillance photos of a male suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a group of 14-year-old girls on the westbound platform of the MBTA State Street station around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.
An image of the suspect depicted a white man, wearing a hat, jacket, facemask, and carrying a tote bag.
MacDonald was convicted of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior five times between 1993 and 2000, according to the Massachusetts sex offender registry. He was also convicted of dissemination of matter harmful to minors in 2007.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact transit police at 617-222-1050, the statement said.
