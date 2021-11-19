MBTA Transit Police are looking for 62-year-old Wayne MacDonald, a Boston man who is a person of interest in an investigation into open and and gross lewdness involving a man and teenage girls at a T station, the department said Friday night.

Wayne, who is a Level 3 sex offender, eluded MBTA Police detectives earlier Friday by discarding a GPS bracelet he was ordered by a court to wear, Transit Police said in a statement.

He was last seen at the Chinatown station, police said.