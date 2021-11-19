At least two shots were fired at a car in Melrose Friday afternoon, and the suspected shooter fled on foot down Main Street, police said in a statement.
Officers responded to the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Mount Vernon Street around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, the statement said. A Melrose police K-9 unit also responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, investigators found that a male suspect fired at least two rounds at a car, which drove away after the shots were fired, police said.
The suspected shooter fled south down Main Street. He was described as a Black man about six feet tall, wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket and sweatpants, police said.
No injuries were immediately reported related to the shots fired, the statement said.
Investigators believe the suspect and an “unknown number of occupants” inside the car knew each other, according to the statement. Police said the incident does not present any imminent danger to the community.
The shooting remains under investigation by Melrose police.
No further information was immediately available.
