At least two shots were fired at a car in Melrose Friday afternoon, and the suspected shooter fled on foot down Main Street, police said in a statement.

Officers responded to the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Mount Vernon Street around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, the statement said. A Melrose police K-9 unit also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, investigators found that a male suspect fired at least two rounds at a car, which drove away after the shots were fired, police said.