PROVIDENCE — The “missing move” highway ramp from Route 10 north to Route 6 west opened on Friday, two years ahead of the expected opening date, the state Department of Transportation said.

The flyover is part of the larger 6/10 interchange work, a $410 million project that is expected to be complete in about two more years.

The official opening took place Friday morning with a ceremonial procession, and opened up to regular traffic as soon as the media and the dignitaries — including Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, U.S. Repsrsentatives James Langevin and David Cicilline, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and DOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. — departed.