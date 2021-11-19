PROVIDENCE — The “missing move” highway ramp from Route 10 north to Route 6 west opened on Friday, two years ahead of the expected opening date, the state Department of Transportation said.
The flyover is part of the larger 6/10 interchange work, a $410 million project that is expected to be complete in about two more years.
The official opening took place Friday morning with a ceremonial procession, and opened up to regular traffic as soon as the media and the dignitaries — including Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, U.S. Repsrsentatives James Langevin and David Cicilline, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and DOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. — departed.
The highway ramp was never included in the original Route 6/10 interchange when it was built in the 1950s, the DOT said in a news release. For 70 years, people have had to use local roads in Olneyville to connect from the general direction of Cranston up Route 10 on to Route 6 toward Johnston.
The ramp is 940 feet long, 26 feet wide and passes 50 feet above Route 10, according to the DOT. It has a single travel lane and shoulders on both sides. It will carry an estimated 15,370 vehicles a day.
RIDOT credits a design-build approach, in which the designer and builder are on one team, with saving money and time on the project.
