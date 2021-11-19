fb-pixel Skip to main content

PROVIDENCE — The “missing move” highway ramp from Route 10 north to Route 6 west opened on Friday, two years ahead of the expected opening date, the state Department of Transportation said.

The flyover is part of the larger 6/10 interchange work, a $410 million project that is expected to be complete in about two more years.

The official opening took place Friday morning with a ceremonial procession, and opened up to regular traffic as soon as the media and the dignitaries — including Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, U.S. Repsrsentatives James Langevin and David Cicilline, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and DOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. — departed.

19RIhighway - Director Alviti introduced Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and Michael Sabatoni from the Laborers International Union as the Department of Transportation prepared to open the new Route 10 North to Route 6 West flyover ramp on Nov. 19, 2021.
The highway ramp was never included in the original Route 6/10 interchange when it was built in the 1950s, the DOT said in a news release. For 70 years, people have had to use local roads in Olneyville to connect from the general direction of Cranston up Route 10 on to Route 6 toward Johnston.

The ramp is 940 feet long, 26 feet wide and passes 50 feet above Route 10, according to the DOT. It has a single travel lane and shoulders on both sides. It will carry an estimated 15,370 vehicles a day.

RIDOT credits a design-build approach, in which the designer and builder are on one team, with saving money and time on the project.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.

