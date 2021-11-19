A home health agency and its owners will pay $1.2 million and enter into a compliance program to resolve allegations that they falsely billed the state’s Medicaid program, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Healey said the settlement with Independent at Home in Brockton and its owners, Loretta Ihedioha and Corona Robinson, resolves allegations that they knowingly submitted false claims since December 2013 for home health services that had not been appropriately authorized by a physician. Independent also allegedly submitted false claims for home health services that it did not provide, Healey added. Robinson, when reached for comment Friday, said they were consulting with legal counsel before speaking publicly about the case. Healey said the years of false billing took away state resources from the people who need it most. The company agreed to the $1.2 million payment and a three-year compliance program, overseen by an independent monitor to ensure that state regulations are followed, she said. The settlement is part of an effort by Healey and the Medicaid program, MassHealth, to combat fraud in the home health industry. Three home health agencies and their owners have been successfully prosecuted since 2016 and 10 home health agencies settled civilly, returning a total of more than $42 million to MassHealth, Healey said. (AP)





New Bedford

Man charged in death of Maine teen

A New Bedford man was charged Friday in the shooting death of a 17-year-old this month in Down East Maine, officials said. Nathanael Genao, 23, was arrested at his home by Massachusetts State Police and US Marshals, and was being extradited to Maine, officials said Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had lawyer. He’s charged with felony murder in connection with the drug-related shooting of Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, N.Y., Maine officials said. The body was discovered on a lawn in Machias on Nov. 4, officials said. (AP)

MELROSE

Shots fired at car investigated

At least two shots were fired at a car Friday afternoon, and the suspected shooter fled on foot down Main Street, police said in a statement. Officers responded to the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Mount Vernon Street around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, the statement said. A police K-9 unit also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, investigators found that a male suspect fired at least two rounds at a car, which drove away after the shots were fired, police said. The suspected shooter fled south down Main Street. He was described as a Black man about six feet tall, wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket and sweatpants, police said. Investigators believe the suspect and an “unknown number of occupants” inside the car knew each other, according to the statement. Police said the incident does not present any imminent danger to the community. The shooting remains under investigation.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

Benches honor man killed over sexuality

A new bench was unveiled to honor the late Charlie Howard, a 23-year-old gay man and Portsmouth native killed by three teenage boys because of his sexuality in Bangor, Maine, in 1984. The stone bench was installed recently in Portsmouth’s Commercial Alley with an inscription of Howard’s favorite song “I Am What I Am,” from the musical “La Cage aux Folles.” Over the last few years, Seacoast LGBT History Project raised funds for two benches in Howard’s name. In the summer, the first bench was placed at Portsmouth High School. The group also placed a headstone at Orchard Grove Cemetery in Kittery, Maine, where Howard is buried. (AP)

Waterville, Maine

Man arrested twice on I-95 in one day

A Maine motorist accused of striking three vehicles while under the influence was arrested twice in the same day on Interstate 95 — the first time for driving and the second time for walking. The man was was showing signs of “very obvious impairment” on I-95 in Waterville and told authorities he was walking 30 miles home after his vehicle was seized Tuesday. Police had arrested him earlier in the day north of Augusta on I-95 after he crashed into three vehicles in Manchester. Prosecutors ultimately dropped a charge for walking on the interstate, allowing for him to be released from jail Wednesday. The man still faces charges of operating under the influence, driving without a license, failure to stop for law enforcement and leaving the scene of three accidents, officials said.











